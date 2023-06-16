Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, June 17
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Dynamic Dinos, youth program, 10-11:30 a.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Dog Mountain Founders Celebration, noon-4 p.m., 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Power To The Park Community Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Powers Park, Main Street, Lyndonville. Bouncy house, arts & crafts, raffles.
3rd Annual LAT45 5K Run/Walk, 8-10 a.m., Eagle Point, Derby. To help raise awareness for diabetes education.
Eagle Point Wetland Paddle, 9:30 a.m., departs 10 a.m. from Halls Creek bridge, Eagle Point, Derby. Led by Paul Hamelin, Vt. Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Vermont Gas & Steam Engines, also cars of yesteryear, on display, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, Brownington. Also Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Craftsbury Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fundraiser for Craftsbury Public Library. Call 802-586-9683.
Sunday, June 18
Sons Of The Groveton American Legion Fishing Derby, registration 9 a.m., fishing begins 10 a.m., Stark Recycling Center, North Side Road, Stark N.H. Free for anglers 14 and under. Call 802-595-7114, email starksalfishingderby@gmail.com.
Monday, June 19
St. Johnsbury Band, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Park, 1126 Main Street.
Keepers Of The Kingdom, Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford. Medieval castles, fire-breathing dragons, slip & slide, petting zoo, hands-on science. Through June 23. Info, ubcstj.org
Community Dinner, 6-7 p.m., Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill Street, Danville. Call 684-1151, email dcc@danville-ucc.org
Juneteenth Celebration/Exhibit Opening, 1-3 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. New exhibit, “A Call To Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices From The Civil War.”
Tuesday, June 20
Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Dalton (NH) Conservation Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 756 Dalton Road. Presentation by Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests.
ONGOING
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Karaoke Night, third Friday of the month, Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Inquisitive Readers Book Club, third Thursday each month, 6-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Dance Party Mondays, 10-10:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Unstructured dance party for ages birth-5 with caregiver.
Pickleball, Mondays 5-7, Saturdays 2:30-4:30, RecFit, Mill St., St. Johnsbury.
Pickleball, outdoors, Mondays 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays 3-6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, Powers Park, Lyndonville.
Pickleball, Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m., Saturday 9-10:30 a.m., Clifford Memorial Bldg., Woodsville.
Fat Tire Bike Rides, Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30, LRVT parking lot, S. Main St., St. Johnsbury. Email landanimaladventures@ gmail.com.
Night Owl Club, monthly virtual conversation about NASA, international space programs. Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury.
Abiding Ties Pet Loss Support Group, third Tuesday each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Northeastern Regional Vermont Hospital, rooms 126 & 127. chaplain@abidingties.org.
Kinship Care, every first Monday, 5:30-7 p.m., NEK Council on Aging, 481 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. Call (802) 748-5182, email info@nekcouncil.org.
Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, Red Barn Brewing, Rt. 2, Danville.
Danville Community Dinner, every third Monday, congregational church, 87 Hill Street.
Open Mic Night, Thursdays 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie, 161 County Road, West Glover
Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Franconia Inn, 1172 Easton Road, Franconia. Call 603-823-5542.
Open Mic Night, every other Thursday, The Dwelling Place, 36 Kings Square, Whitefield.
Movie Night, every third Thursday, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville.
Roll of the Die, tabletop role playing club, every other Tuesday, 4-6 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-626-5475, email info@cobleighlibrary.org.
Knitting Night, Thursdays 6-8:30 p.m., 101 Main Street, Lyndonville
Men’s Breakfast, by East Peacham Baptist Church, 9 a.m., second Saturday each month, Peacham Library.
French Club, Saturdays 11 a.m.-noon, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 626-5475
Death Cafe, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, second Wednesday each month. 802-755-6107. Informational conversation about death.
Board Game Club, 1-5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Second Saturday each month. Email aplvtassistant@gmail.com.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays. Call 802-755-6107.
Brewing And Other Fermentation, first and third Saturday, Big Papa’s, Littleton. Call 603-444-2311.
