Upcoming Local Events

Thursday, October 27
VT Women: Native Americans and African Americans Out of the Shadows of History, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury. Part of Osher (OLLI) Lecture Series.
Trivia Night, 6:30-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Distillery
Romeo & Juliet, 7 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury. Put on by Tony Award winner, The Acting Company. Call Catamount Arst for more info, 802-748-2600.
Fall Health & Wellness Fair, 4-7 p.m., Littleton Regional Healthcare, 580 St. Johnsbury Rd., Littleton. Masks required, Halloween costumes encouraged. More info, 603-444-9355.
Friday, October 28
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Buick GMC, 500 Memorial Drive Family Fun, food vendors, kids games, dunk tank. Also 6 p.m., Concord School, School St.
Bendigo Fletcher (band), 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem N.H.
Community Pumpkin Carving Party, 5 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Rd., Littleton.
Saturday, October 29
Jack O Lantern Contest For All Ages, 10 a.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Also Oct. 31. Call 802-748-8291.
Annual Burke Halloween Party, 6:30 p.m., Bear Den, Sherburne Lodge, E. Burke. Music 7-9 p.m., costume judging 8 p.m.
Bluegrass Night with the Ruta Beggars, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury.
Trick Or Treating, 2-4 p.m., Main St., Newport. Followed by Spooky Folk Tales, 4:30, Goodrich Library, Newport. With local author Charlene Templeman.
Halloween Party/Costume Contest, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., American Legion Post 80, 60 Railroad St., Island Pond. Phone 802-723-6019, email shadowafiraq@gmail.com
Halloween Bash w/the band Beautiful Wreck, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 17, Groveton N.H., Rt. 3, Northumberland.
Halloween Party, American Legion Post 30, Lyndon. With the Dirty Looks Band.
Halloween Dance, 8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St. With the band Diamond Special.
Trunk Or Treat, 3 p.m., Jones Memorial Library, Orleans. Call 802-754-6660.
Burke Mtn. Job Fair, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 626-7300 for location, other details.
Kirtan Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Sweetwater Studios, East Burke. Contact Ben@ytsera.com
Vampire Swim (25 to 100 meter swim on Lake Mempremagog), The Clubhous, Derby, Vt., 2 p.m., kingdomgames.co/vampire-swim/
Olde Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall. Waltzes, polkas, two-steps.
Dirty Cello (band), 7:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill. Doors open at 6, dinner 6:30 by Bailiff’s Cafe. courtstreetarts.org
Sunday, October 30
2nd Annual Ooky Kooky Not Super Spooky Trunk or Treat, 2-3:30 p.m., Brainerd Memorial Library, N. Danville. Call 802-424-1633.
Trick Or Treat, noon-2 p.m., Inn at Burkelyn, 2864 Darling Hill Rd., E. Burke. Hot apple cider, s’mores, hayrides. Call626-1111, email info@burklyninn.com.
Monday, October 31
Halloween in St. Johnsbury, Sixth Annual Costume Parade, 5-8 p.m., Main Street. Parade 5:45 p.m., Main St. Food trucks in 4 Seasons Park, 4:30-8 p.m, other events.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lyndonville Bandstand. Call 802-626-9696. Carved pumpkin contest. Call 802-626-9696.
Trick Or Treat Trail, 5-6:30 p.m., Danville Green. Dinner 5-6 p.m., trick or treating 5:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 1
North Country Quilters Guild meeting, 6:30, Church of God, 295 Crawford Farm Rd., Derby. Demonstration of Kawandi quilts. Group meets first Tuesday each month.
Wednesday, November 2
Networking Event, 4 p.m., Eastside Restaurant, Newport. Presented by Newport Daily Express and Business & Professional Women, St. Johnsbury chapter. Register by Oct. 28, call 802-334-6568 or email tarmstrong@newportvermontdailyexpress.com
Slow Democracy lecture, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. With author/advocate Susan Clark. Call 802-334-7902.
NHSaves, Button Up 2022 Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monroe Town Hall. Ways to improve home energy efficiency. Email monroepubliclibrary@gmail.com, or call 603-638-4736.
