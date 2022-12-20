Upcoming Local Events
The 25th annual First Night North celebration concludes with a midnight fireworks display at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Wednesday, December 21

The World Among The Caucasus Mountains, 7-8 p.m. St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Presentation/Q&A on the Republic of Georgia with visiting student from Tbilisi State University. Call 802-748-8291.

