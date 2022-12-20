Upcoming Local Events Dec 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 25th annual First Night North celebration concludes with a midnight fireworks display at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, December 21The World Among The Caucasus Mountains, 7-8 p.m. St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Presentation/Q&A on the Republic of Georgia with visiting student from Tbilisi State University. Call 802-748-8291.Winter Solstice Celebration, 4:30-5:30, Littleton Public Library. Lantern lighting on the steps. Thursday, December 22Holiday Craft Night, 4-6 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 625-5475, email info@cobleighlibrary.orgSaturday, December 24Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m., Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5, Waterford. Christmas play “A Promise Fulfilled.”Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m., W. Danville United Methodist Church, Rt. 15, W. Danville.Lessons & Carols Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St. Free Christmas Movie, 10 a.m., Star Theatre, St. Johnsbury. Doors open at 9 a.m. to meet Santa. Pick up advance tickets at theatre or at Caledonian-Record, Federal St.Monday, Dec. 25Community Christmas Dinner, noon, Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School St., W. Burke.Community Christmas Dinner, Elks Lodge, 3736 Rt. 5, Derby. Dine in, take out, delivery. Dine in 1 p.m. Call 802-673-6674 to reserve a meal.Wednesday, December 28Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make appointment.Saturday, December 31First Night North, 4 p.m.-midnight, St. Johnsbury. Events all over town. Schedule at firstnightnorth.org.New Year’s Noon Ball, 10 a.m., North Country Resource Center, 629 Main St., Lancaster N.H. Hosted by Coos County 4-H. For young people age 11-17. Register at https://v2.4honline.com 