Upcoming Local Events

Thursday, March 9
OLLI Lecture, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. “The Changing World of American Historical Fiction,” with author Beth Kanell. catamountarts.org.
Mountain View Farm Open House, 8:30-10 a.m.. Meet, learn about the animals at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Mountain View Road, Whitefield, N.H.
Friday, March 10
Great North Woods Sled Dog Challenge, Pittsburg N.H. Three days through March 12, three stages, two locations (also Colebrook). Visit NHStageRace.com.
Board Game Night, 5:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Waterford. Kids 5:30, adults 6:30.
Family Trivia Night, 6-10 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Doors open 5:30. Benefit for Littleton Rotary Club. Call 636-255-4373, or 603-252-0437.
Family Trivia, 3-4 p.m., Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield, N.H.
Saturday, March 11
Music For Peace, 7 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. Concert to support Ukranian refugees by Highland View Chamber Ensemble and Ukranian musicians.
Bluegrass Night Jamboree, 7 p.m., Catamount Arts ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury.
Guildhall Cabin Fever concert, 6:30 p.m., Guild Hall (town hall). With Danville musician Ryan Duffy.
Bedsheet Interpretations, play 3 p.m., Bread & Puppet Theatre, 753 Heights Road, Glover.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic, 10-11:30 a.m., Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Walk-in clinic, dogs and cats only.
Men’s Breakfast, by East Peacham Baptist Church, 9 a.m., Peacham Library.
Comedian Jimmy Dunn, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House.
Partridge Plunge, by the Littleton Police Dept. To benefit Special Olympics NH.
Poker Run And Radar Run, 10 a.m., Augie’s Take A Break, N. Haverhill. Event by/fundraiser for CT Valley Snowmobile Club (ppd. from March 4).
Adaptive Sports Partners, 2nd Annual Shred-A-Thon, all day, Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch.
Bill’s Race To Beat Amyloid, all day, Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch. In memory of Bill Cunningham. Benefits Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center. Info, BillsRace.com.
Mt. Waumbek Guided Hike, Jefferson, N.H. Meet at Starr King Trailhead, 8:30 a.m-3 p.m..
Roy, Mavis & the Local Folk Trio, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts. Benefit for Lamoille Area Cancer Network in memory of Allen Church.
Basic Emergency Preparedness, 3 p.m. Albany Town Hall. Call Becky at 802-777-7851, or email rebecca.petelle@vermont.gov.
Doll Club Fashion Show, 10 a.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster. Call 603-788-3352.
Green Mountain Donkeyball, 5 p.m., Bagonzi Community Building, Woodsville High School. Benefits Woodsville Fire & Rescue.
N.H. Defensive Carry Course, 2-5 p.m., Cabot Inn & Suites, Portland Street, Lancaster NH. Info about weapons carry and self-defense laws.
Maple Experience, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Rocks, Christmas Tree Lane, Bethlehem, N.H. Also March 18-19, March 25-26. Part of 2023 Maple Month at The Rocks. Call 603-444-6228, email info@therocks.org.
ETWA Pro Wrestling, Newport Municipal Bldg. Doors open at 6, bell rings at 7.
Sunday, March 12
Catgut Charity Ski Tour, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Craftsbury Outdoors Center. Fundraiser for Catamount Trails Association. Visit catgutvt.com.
Let There Be Light, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. Part of CatCH (Catamount Community Hours). Email terri.lavely@stjsd.org.
Annual Swap Sisters Seed Swap, 1-3 p.m., Hardwick Memorial Building, 20 Church Street. For new/experienced gardenersRegional Seed Saving Collective to be discussed. Call 802-755-6336, email swapsisters@gmail.com.
Monday, March 13
Travel Night: London, 7 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster, N.H. Magda Randall shares recent experience of traveling to London.
Tuesday, March 14
North Country Quilters Guild, 6:30 p.m., Church of God, 295, Crawford Farm, Road, Derby. Program, “Thrifty Lazy Girl Paper Piecing.”
Wednesday, March 15
Tara Goreau and her Community Art, 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Reception to follow as Goreau talks about her recent mural on display created for Caledonia Food Coop. Call 748-8291.
Benefit Gallery Reading, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Town Hall Auditorium, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Hosted by psychic medium Josh Simonds. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 219
Friday, March 17
The Lion King Jr., 7-8:30 p.m., Lyndon Institute. By Riverside School middle school students.
Snowshoe Adventure Playgroup, 11 a.m., Beebe Spur, Newport (Newport Bike Trail). Hosted by NEKCA, Early Head Start. Call 802-323-2630 or 802-673-8165.
