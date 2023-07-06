Upcoming Local Events

Hans Williams plays a set of indie-folk music Sunday, July 9 at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury (Courtesy photo)

Friday, July 7

Night Owl Club at Fairbanks Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. With Vermont Space Grant Corsortium’s Ellen KW Brennan, Ph.D, to highlight opportunities in Vermont and virtually through NASA. NASA objects to handle, including a meteorite. Call 802-748-2372, or fairbanksmuseum.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments