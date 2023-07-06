Upcoming Local Events

Friday, July 7
Night Owl Club at Fairbanks Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. With Vermont Space Grant Corsortium’s Ellen KW Brennan, Ph.D, to highlight opportunities in Vermont and virtually through NASA. NASA objects to handle, including a meteorite. Call 802-748-2372, or fairbanksmuseum.org.
Beer-Stadt Fest, 5-8 p.m., Athenaeum backyard, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Beerfest with five NEK breweries. Contact stjathenaeum.org, Scott Davis at sdavis@stjathenaeum.org or 802-745-1393.
Artist Reception, 5-8 p.m., Satellite Gallery, Lyndonville. For artist-in-residence Holland Dieringer Sweeney.
Westward Home, 7 p.m. play, Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Preposterous! A Happenstance Clown Circus, 6:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
Old Stone House Museum activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., historic Hall House. Hearth cooking, outdoor cooking, pond dipping, more. Visit oldstonehousemuseum.org.
Littleton First Friday Arts, 5-10 p.m., downtown Littleton. Live music 7 p.m. with Chickeed, Riverfront Park.
Concerts In The Park, double bill with Still Kickin & Boneshakerz, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton.
Tall Granite Big Band, 4 p.m., Lafayette Regional School, Main Street, Franconia. Swing & jazz big band tunes from the 1920s-1950s. Group dance lesson, family friendly.
Saturday, July 8
Squadron 30 Car Show, 1-4 p.m., American Legion Post 30, Route 5, Lyndon. Hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, pickup truck class.
Fellow Pynins, folk duo, 7-8:30 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. Email info@catamountarts.org.
Dirty Cello, five-piece string ensemble, 6:30 p.m. outdoor concert, Highland Center for the Arts. Five-piece string ensemble.
Westward Home, 7 p.m., Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Old Home Day/250th Anniversary Celebration, Franconia NH. Pancake breakfast, fireworks, events all day. More info, membership@franconianotch.org.
Open Mic, 6-8 p.m., Old Congregational Church, Route 2, Lunenburg.
Ice Cream Social, noon-2 p.m., Gilman Senior Center. By donation.
Arnold’s Rescue Center, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, home of Poitou donkeys. Celebration of Mistra’s first, Hamilton’s 2nd birthdays, 3-5 p.m. All welcome, strawberry shortcake and pinatas.
Jeezum Crow Festival, noon, Jay Peak Resort.
Craftsbury Antiques & Uniques Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Craftsbury Common. Rain or shine, craftsburyantiquesanduniques.com
Gardening Workshop, 10 a.m., Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. Discussion of vegetable and raised-bed gardens with master gardener Julia Winkler and community garden coordinator Ruth Duckless. Call 802-766-5063.
Auditions, 9:30 a.m., First Universalist Church Parish Hall, Derby Line. For Borderline Players production of “The Odd Couple: Female Version.”
Sunday, July 9
Hans Williams, singer-songwriter, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Back Roads Readings, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Hardwick Street, Greensboro. With local authors Melanie Finn and Gish Jen. Info, backroadsreadings@gmail.com.
Westward Home, 2 p.m., Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Monday, July 10
St. Johnsbury Walk & Talk, 6-7 p.m. Meet Mondays at 4 Seasons Park Main & Winter Street. With NEK Prosper. Call 802-748-9405 ext 1026, email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
The Perils of Mr. Punch: “Let’s Disagree To Agree,” 10 a.m., Albany Town Hall. Puppet show by Modern Times Theatre.
Tuesday, July 11
Food Truck Popup, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion, Bay Street, St. Johnsbury.
Bike Fair, 3-4 p.m., Craftsbury Public Library. Call 802-586-9683 or email childrenslibrarian@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
The Benefits Of Bees, 7 p.m., Alumni Hall, 75 Court Street, Haverhill, N.H. With Janice Mercieri of Littleton.
Wednesday, July 12
Toussiant St. Negritude, poet/bass clarinetist, performing 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Part of Arts & Culture Poetry Series. Call 802-745-1389.
“Forced Into Politics:” 7 p.m. NH Humanities program about Daniel Webster, Ralph Waldo Emerson and the fugitive slave crisis, Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Presented by Haverhill Historical Society.
Thursday, July 13
Journaling July, intro to nature journaling with local artist Lily Dunbar, 9-10:30 a.m., JW Simpson Memorial Library, Craftsbury. Also July 20 and 27. Registration, jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Forest Stories, 6 p.m., JW Simpson Library, Craftsbury. Evening walk down Whetstone Brook Rd., East Craftsbury with Orleans County forester Jared Nunery. Exploration of ideas from Tom Wessel’s book “Reading the Forested Landscape.”
Pointe Noir, Cajun Zydeco band, 6:30-8:30, Old Schoolhouse Common gazebo, Marshfield.
Friday, July 14
Mycology Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Mushrooming identification & foraging basics. With mycologist Annabelle Langlois.
Young Rust, Neil Young tribute band, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concerts in the Park Series.
Jerry Jam, through July 16, Cabot Smith Farm Strawberry U-Pick, 412 Smith Road, Cabot. Three days of music in the country.
Saturday, July 15
42nd Annual Stars & Stripes Festival & Parade, 10 a.m. Activities all afternoon at Bandstand Park.
NEKCAN Automobile Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairbanks Scales parking lot, Portland Street (Route 2), St. Johnsbury.
Northeastern Speedway Reunion, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Route 18, Waterford. Parade laps noon-1 p.m. Call 802-626-5050.
Birds Of A Feather, youth program 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
NKHS Wellness Day, 2nd annual, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Lake, Barton. Hosted by Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Strawberry Supper, seatings 5 & 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, Mountain St., Island Pond.
2nd Annual Holland Community Day, 10 a.m. parade, food, music, more starting 11:30.
Summer Music Festival Week One, All In The Family, 4 p.m. Dow Academy Field, Franconia, N.H. How Bach, Haydn and Mozart changed the course of music history. With North Country Chamber Players. Also Sunday, June 16, 4 p.m.
Floral Program, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Blossom Floral Design, 240 Union Street, Littleton. Program on April 2023 trip to the Netherlands. With Dawn Berg. Call (305) 998-8348, or email travel@voyageblue.com.
Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H. Visit gnwcacenter@gmail.com or call 603-331-5034.
Sunday, July 16
LSC Foundation Rock n Roll Party, 5-10 p.m., 374 Emerson Falls Road, St. Johnsbury. Scholarship fundraiser for Lyndon State College (VSU/Lyndon). Call 802-626-9516.
Albannach concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury Levitt AMP Music Series.
11th Annual Garden Tour, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tour of six varied Bradford-area gardens. Registration, tickets, maps at Bradford Bandstand. Call 802-866-3320.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.