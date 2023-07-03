Upcoming Local Events

Monday, July 3
St. Johnsbury Band, Fourth Of July Patriotic Concert & Ice Cream Social, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Walk & Talk, 6-7 p.m. Meet Mondays at 4 Seasons Park Main & Winter Street. With NEK Prosper. Call 802-748-9405 ext 1026, email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Contra Dance, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Peacham Town Gym.
Tuesday, July 4
74th North Danville 4th Of July Parade, 10 a.m. Parade theme “Pastures, Pastimes & Playtimes.” Events until 3 p.m., teractor roulette, live music, church luncheon.
July 4th Parade & Celebration, Cabot. Parade 11 a.m., events all day 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the village on Route 215. Complete schedule at CabotVermont.org.
Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July Celebration, parade 11 a.m., theme “Party Like It’s 1776,” events all day, fireworks display 10 p.m.
Pancake Breakfast, 8-10:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore. Benefit Fellowship Hall renovation projects.
23rd Annual Willoughby Lake Boat Parade, starts 3 p.m. at Crescent Beach, Westmore. Theme, Superheroes. Info, westmoreassociation.org.
Fat Tire Bike Ride, 5:30-7:30 p.m., LVRT trailhead, S. Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Riders meet up each Tuesday. Info, landanimaladventures@gmail.com.
Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church. Info, peachamchurch.org. With strawberry shortcake for dessert.
“Rags And Riches,” noon-4 p.m., exhibit opening at Peacham Historical Association House, Church Street.
Newport Summer Stroll, 8 p.m., Gardner Park. Live music, art by Bread & Puppet, fireworks.
Wednesday, July 5
Fire Department Stories & Safety, 10 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athanaeum, Main Street. With the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. Fire truck tour.
White Mountain Jewish Film Festival, Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation at Colonial Theatre. Doors open 5:30, guest speaker 6:30, film 7 p.m.
Modern Times Puppet Theatre, 11 a.m., Abbie Greenleaf Library, Franconia.
Thursday, July 6
Westward Home, 7 p.m. play, Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
St. J Town Forest Group Ride, meet 5 p.m. at Whirligig Brewing & Bistro, Railroad Street. First & third Thursdays.
Food Drive, for Sheffield Food Pantry, Wheelock Town Hall. By the Wheelock Community Initiative. Non-perishable food. Info, 802-626-3108, Wheelockcmty@gmail.com.
Flying High Dogs, 12:30 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster. Professional K-9 frisbee acrobats, high-flying catches. Call 603-788-3352.
Friday, July 7
Night Owl Club at Fairbanks Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. With Vermont Space Grant Corsortium’s Ellen KW Brennan, Ph.D, to highlight opportunities in Vermont and virtually through NASA. NASA objects to handle, including a meteorite. Call 802-748-2372, or fairbanksmuseum.org.
Beer-Stadt Fest, 5-8 p.m., Athenaeum backyard, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Beerfest with five NEK breweries. Contact stjathenaeum.org, Scott Davis at sdavis@stjathenaeum.org or 802-745-1393.
Artist Reception, 5-8 p.m., Satellite Gallery, Lyndonville. For artist-in-residence Holland Dieringer Sweeney.
Westward Home, 7 p.m., Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Preposterous! A Happenstance Clown Circus, 6:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
Old Stone House Museum activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., historic Hall House. Hearth cooking, outdoor cooking, pond dipping, more. Visit oldstonehousemuseum.org.
Littleton First Friday Arts, 5-10 p.m., downtown Littleton. Live music 7 p.m. with Chickeed, Riverfront Park.
Concerts In The Park, double bill with Still Kickin & Boneshakerz, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton.
Tall Granite Big Band, 4 p.m., Lafayette Regional School, Main Street, Franconia. Swing & jazz big band tunes from the 1920s-1950s. Group dance lesson, family friendly.
Saturday, July 8
Squadron 30 Car Show, 1-4 p.m., American Legion Post 30, Route 5, Lyndon. Hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, pickup truck class.
Fellow Pynins, folk duo, 7-8:30 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. Email info@catamountarts.org.
Dirty Cello, five-piece string ensemble, 6:30 p.m. outdoor concert, Highland Center for the Arts. Five-piece string ensemble.
Westward Home, 7 p.m., Vermont Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Old Home Day/250th Anniversary Celebration, Franconia NH. Pancake breakfast, fireworks, events all day.
Open Mic, 6-8 p.m., Old Congregational Church, Route 2, Lunenburg.
Arnold’s Rescue Center, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, home of Poitou donkeys. Celebration of Mistra’s first, Hamilton’s 2nd birthdays, 3-5 p.m. All welcome, strawberry shortcake and pinatas.
Jeezum Crow Festival, noon, Jay Peak Resort.
Craftsbury Antiques & Uniques Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Craftsbury Common. Rain or shine, craftsburyantiquesanduniques.com.
Gardening Workshop, 10 a.m., Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. Discussion of vegetable and raised-bed gardens with master gardener Julia Winkler and community garden coordinator Ruth Duckless. Call 802-766-5063.
Auditions, 9:30 a.m., First Universalist Church Parish Hall, Derby Line. For Borderline Players production of “The Odd Couple: Female Version.”
A Story Without an End, 5-8 p.m., Albany Public Library. Two-week class on how to run role-playing games. Also Saturday, July 15. Info, albanypubliclibraryvt@gmail.com.
