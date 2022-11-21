Upcoming Local Events
Buy Now

Kelsey Spare races in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. Spare was the top female finisher, completing the course in a time of 22 minutes, 19 seconds. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Thursday, November 24

Wobble ‘n Gobble, Turkey Day Pi(e) Run, Walk or Roll, 9 a.m., Iron Furnace Brewery. Benefits ASPNC and Lafayette Recreation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments