Upcoming Local Events

Thursday, November 24
Wobble ‘n Gobble, Turkey Day Pi(e) Run, Walk or Roll, 9 a.m., Iron Furnace Brewery. Benefits ASPNC and Lafayette Recreation.
Barton’s Turkey Trot, in memory of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Runners 9 a.m., walkers right after. Proceeds benefit Barton Public Library. Info, bartonpubliclibrary@yahoo.com, or call 802-673-2433.
Friday, November 25
Littleton Christmas Parade, 35th anniversary, noon, from Beacon St. to fire station. Theme “What Christmas Means To Me.”
Santa Claus visits Littleton Historical Museum, 1:30 p.m., lower level of Opera House.
Fireworks Display, 4:30 p.m. just off Meadow St. (old landfill), Littleton.
Christmas Ball, 8 p.m., Littleton Elks Lodge, Rt. 302. With the Wicked Smart Horn Band. Call 603-991-7517, email lttnxmasparade@aol.com.
Harvest Insights Meditation, 9 a.m., Karme Choling, 369 Patenpaude Ln., Barnet. Also Nov. 26-27. Call 802-633-2384.
Peacham Library Online Holiday Auction, runs through Dec. 3. biddingowl.com/holidaytea
Saturday, November 26
Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple St., St. Johnsbury. Call 802-751-5075.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Littleton Opera House.
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall, 215 Tyler Farm Rd. Donations accepted. Call 802-274-2381.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Holiday Concert, by the St. Johnsbury Band, 3 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury.
Gallery Opening, Bread & Puppet, 514 Heights Rd., Glover. Call 802-525-3031.
Monday, November 28
Book Discussion, “Like Lesser Gods,” by Mari Tomasi, 9 a.m., Jeuvedine Library, Hardwick. About lives of stone masons in Barre.
Tuesday, November 29
Medicare Informational Session, 4:30 p.m., Whitefield (NH) Public Library.
Wednesday, November 30
NEK Authors Reading, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With children’s author Natalie Kinsey-Warnock, and Chris Braithwaite. Call 802-748-8291.
Friday, December 2
Centennial Celebration Auction & Social, 6 p.m., Lyndon Institute. Contact Heather Ranney, 802-5353798, or email heather.ranney@lyndoninstitute.org
Northsong (chorale music), 7:30 p.m., Barton United Church, 15S Glover St., Glover.
Saturday, December 3
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
53rd Annual Burklyn Arts Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lyndon Town School, 2591 Lily Pond Rd., Lyndonville. Also Dec. 4, same times & location.
VFW Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 204 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Lunenburg Annual Gingerbread Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lunenburg Primary School, Bobbin Rd. Homemade soup luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by Top of the Common Committee. Info, topofthecommon.org
Wintermarket, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Over 50 crafters from around the region.
9th Annual Coventry Craft & Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Coventry Village School, Rt. 5, Irasburg.
Storytelling Event, 11 a.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center, E. Charleston. With author Jim Arnosky.
Tree Lighting Dedication, 7 p.m., North Danville. In memory of Cheryl Linsley and Ollie Wolfson. Call 802-748-5751.
Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., Pomerleau Park, 70 Main St., Newport. Followed by Derby/Newport Light Up The Night parade. 802-334-6345, or email newportrecreation.org.
Evergreen Centerpiece Workshop, 10-11 a.m., MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main St., Newport.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Wells River Congregational Church, 76 Main St. North. Admission by donation.
Patrick Ross (concert), West Newbury Hall, 215 Tyler Farm Rd. Benefits Music Helps. Food 6:30, music 7 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Landaff (NH) Town Hall. Sponsored by the Friends of Landaff. Call 603-638-5555, email abjb1969@gmail.com.
Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Orleans County Snowmobile Club, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport. Phone 802-274-4502, email orleanscountysnowmobilers@gmail.com.
Sunday, December 4
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, 1052 Main St., St. Johnsbury. Admission by donation.
Holiday Tea Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Peacham Library.
Memory Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Glover Community Church.
Northsong (chorale music), 4 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St., Newport.
Coig (band), 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, NH. Cape Breton Christmas concert.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.