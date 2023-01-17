Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, January 18
Community Book Discussion, “The Most Costly Journey,” 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With Dr. Alan Berolzheimer, Vermont Humanities scholar. Call 748-8291.
Lisbon Historical Society Annual Meeting, 7 p.m., Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry Church, S. Main St., Lisbon. Program “What’s Next? The Weather; Past, Present, and Future” with Fairbanks Museum meteorologist Mark Breen.
Thursday, January 19
Winter Speaker Series webinar on winter bird feeding, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. With Dave Govatski. Call 603-823-7777.
Friday, January 20
Halcyon Chorale, 7 p.m., South Congregational Church, Main St., St. Johnsbury.
Littleton Historical Society Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Opera House Museum. Program on the Bretton Woods Boys Choir.
NEK Young Professional Network, social mixer, 6 p.m., Parker Pie, W. Glover. Email nekypg@nekchamber.com.
Farmers Appreciation Day, Jay Peak. Call (802) 988-2611, email aaugustin@jaypeakresort.com. Also Vt. Specialty Foods Day, Tramside Lodge, Jay Peak. Email tfleischer@jaypeakresort.com
Saturday, January 21
Marino Live Comedy, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Hosted by Gary Marino, featuring Mark Riccadonna and James Dorsey.
The Krazy Kountry Band, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Portland St. (Rt. 2), St. Johnsbury. Doors Open at 6.
The Snakeman and Serpent’s Den, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., St. J Community Hub, 438 Railroad St. With St. J Snakeman Gene Frederick. stjcommunityhub.org.
Ski Vermont Specialty Food Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sherburne Lodge, Burke Mountain. Call 626-7300.
Torchlit Trails, 5-8 p.m., Kingdom Trails, E. Burke. Self-guided skiing, snowshoeing, or fatbiking, leading to campfire, cocoa, marshmallows, star-gazing. Call 626-0737.
Takeout Turkey & Biscuit Dinner, 4-5 p.m., Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St.
Pro Wrestling, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3736 Rt. 5, Derby. To raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Sunday, January 22
Military Appreciation Day, Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch, info@cannonmt.com.
Historic Movie Night, 6 p.m., E. Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Focus on Shakespeare and the summer theatre in E. Craftsbury in 1923 with the East Hill Players.
Halcyon Chorale, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Choral works from the Medieval age through the present day.
Tribute to Scottish Poet Robert Burns, with harpist Bill Tobin, 3 p.m. Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H.
Monday, January 23
White Mountain Voices singer auditions, 7-9 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, Littleton. whitemountainvoices.com, or call 603-728-7022.
Tuesday, January 24
Brainstorming Session, 5:30-7 p.m., North Country Career Center, 209 Veterans Ave., Newport, or Zoom. Community forum on the future of North Country schools. ncsuvt.org.
New England Architecture, virtual presentation, 7 p.m. With Prof. Thomas Hubka. Presented by Franconia Area Heritage Council. Contact Marcia Roosevelt, 917-446-5984, or email mr8460,@gmail.com.
Wednesday, January 25
Brainstorming Session, noon-1:30 p.m., and 5:30-7 p.m., Brighton Elementary School. Community forum on the future of North Country schools. ncsuvt.org
Paint & Sip, 2-4:30 p.m., Good Living Senior Center, 1207 Main St. St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-8470.
How To Use Herbs To Ward Off Colds, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. With herbalist Tish Webber. Call 603-869-2409.
Thursday, January 26
Film Screening, “The Sanctity Of Space” climbing film, 7 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon.
Mikadely (guitarist), 7 p.m., Willey Building (town hall) auditorium, Cabot. Kickoff of Cabot Folk Club music series.
NEK Young Professional Network, social mixer, 5:30 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury. Email nekypg@nekchamber.com.
Brainstorming Session, 5:30-7 p.m., Troy School, 126 Main St., N. Troy. Community forum on the future of North Country schools. ncsuvt.org
Friday. January 27
Snowlights 2023, 5:30-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Deep winter and art collide in a celebration of snow and light. Live music, more.
Saturday, January 28
The Rough & Tumble, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, York St., Lyndon. Folk/Americana duo.
Free Ice Fishing Day, throughout Vermont.
Musique du Soliel Concert, 6:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. With synth musician/NVU Prof. Ben Luce. Fundraiser for American Solar Energy Society.
“Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” 11 a.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Book presentation with author Kim Varney. Call 603-869-2409.
Poetry & Pie, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 830 Main St. Call 802-751-6107.
Snowlights 2023, 5:30-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Deep winter and art collide in a celebration of snow and light. Live music, more.
Casino Night, 6-10 p.m., Maplewood Country Club, Bethlehem N.H. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of New Hampshire. Call 603-838-5954 or email admin@BGCNorthCountry.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.