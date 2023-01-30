Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, February 1
Milk With Dignity, 7-8 p.m. Zoom event to be live-streamed at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Call 748-8291.
New England Ice Harvesting webinar, 7 p.m. Presented by NH LAKES. Email info@nhlakes.org or call 603-226-0299.
Friday, February 3
Benefit Dinner & Raffle, 5:30 p.m., Burke Town School cafeteria/gym. To help with local resident Alan Sanderson’s medical expenses related to cancer fight.
JP Cormier, Canadian musician, 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H. Visit gnwca.org.
Saturday, February 4
Bluegrass Night, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. With High Range. Call 748-2600.
NEKCAN Winter Snow Ball, 7-11 p.m., St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St.
Vermont Mandolin Trio, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
Sledding Party, 1-3 p.m., Hosmer Point Lane, Craftsbury Common.
Historic Movie Night, 6 p.m. Albany Town Hall. Harvests and natural disasters (1927 flood, 1938 hurricane).
Hammered Metal Jewelry Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Foundry, Lyndon Institute. Call 844-277-1645 or 802-535-3636.
Winter Warfare Strongman Competition, 10 a.m., ACE Fitness, 1565 Meadow St., Littleton.
Montpelier Contra Dance, 7:40 p.m., Capital City Grange, Berlin. Call 802-225-8921, email cdu.tim@gmail.com.
Sunday, February 5
Sadberry-Ozel Duo, flute-piano concert, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Part of NEK Classical Series. nekclassicalseries.org/current-season.
Backcountry Tour, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mt. Hor. Ski, splitboard, telemark. Meet at CCC road lower parking lot off Rt. 5A. nekbcvt@gmail.com.
Family Fun Animal Tracking, 2-3:30 p.m., Whipple Farm & Field, Sugar Hill NH. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust & Gale River Preschool. Call 603-823-7777, email act-ng.org/education-events.
#B Positive Cabaret: A Benefit For Bianca, 2:30 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, 1 Memorial Sq., Orleans. vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com.
Tuesday, February 7
North Country Quilters Guild, 6:30 p.m., Church of God, Crawford Farm Rd., Derby. Election of officers. Program: Making a valentine box. Meetings first Tuesday each month. Email vkremail@msn.com or noreen.hinton@comcast.net.
Thursday, February 9
Author Talk With Laura Lee Bond, 4 p.m. Simpson Library, E. Craftsbury. Reading excerpts from her first book “The Love Around Us.” Info, jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Book Discussion, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” 7 p.m., Abbie Greenleaf Library, Franconia. Part of the Abbie Book Group. Call 603-823-8424, email abbielibrary.org.
Friday, February 10
22nd Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 7-9 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple St., St. Johnsbury. Call 802-751-8223.
Assasins, play by Theatre UP, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Opening night. Visit theatreupnh.org or call 603-259-1213.
Trumbo: Red, White & Blacklisted, play 7 p.m., Plainfield Opera House. Also same time Feb. 11, 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Saturday, February 11
World Gone Crazy, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall. Standup comedy with a rock n roll soundtrack.
Ryegate Winter Carnival, noon-3 p.m., Ticklenaked Pond area. Sledding, skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, XC skiing.
Cabin Fever Dinner & Dance, 6-11 p.m., 3210 Rt. 122, Sheffield. To benefit Sheffield Food Pantry. Call 802-397-2263 or 802-473-2212.
Valentine Dance, 7-11:45 p.m., American Legion Post 20, Woodsville NH.
Radon Awareness, 3 p.m., Albany Public Library. Led by NEK medical reserve corps. Call 802-777-7851, email rebecca.petelle@vermont.gov.
ONGOING
Winter Farmers Market, first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Karaoke Night, third Friday of the month, Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Inquisitive Readers Book Club, third Thursday each month, 6-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Pickleball, Mondays 5-7, Wednesdays 6-8, Saturday 2:30-4:30, RecFit, Mill St., St. Johnsbury.
Night Owl Club, monthly virtual conversation about NASA, international space programs. Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury.
Movie Night, every third Thursday, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville.
Sledding, Saturdays, 5-7 p.m., Burke Mtn. skiburke.com
Winter Saturdays In Newport, live music, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Center, Newport.
Death Cafe, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, second Wednesday each month. 802-755-6107. Informational conversation about death.
Board Game Club, 1-5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Second Saturday each month. Email aplvtassistant@gmail.com.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays. Call 802-755-6107.
Brewing And Other Fermentation, first and third Saturday, Big Papa’s, Littleton. Call 603-444-2311.
