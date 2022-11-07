Upcoming Local Events

Tuesday, November 8
Games & Lunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Neighbors in Action, 101 Main St., Lyndonville.
Wednesday, November 9
Poetry Potluck, 7 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, 379 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury. Second Wednesday each month. Contact acampbell@catamountarts.org.
The Tannahill Weavers (Scottish music), 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, 80 Main St., Lancaster N.H. Call 603-246-8998.
Thursday, November 10
“The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players.
Franconia Artwalk Soiree, 5:30-7:30, Franconia Inn, Rt. 116 (Easton Rd.). With guest speaker Amanda L. Nelson, Esq.
Friday, November 11
Veterans Day Concert, by the St. Johnsbury Band, 6:30 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St. Benefits St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
Veterans Recognition Ceremony, 10 a.m., municipal building, 222 Main St., Newport. Hosted by VFW Post 798. Meal to follow, 141 Central St., Newport.
Harvest Ham Supper, 5:30 p.m., Sheffield Town Hall, Rt. 122. Reservations needed by Nov. 9, call Erika at 802-274-8897.
Oliver, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org. Directed by Andrew Lidestri.
Daymaker, new Warren Miller ski film, 6 p.m., Burke Mtn. Hotel ballroom.
The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players.
Saturday, November 12
Christmas in the Country, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brainerd Memorial Library and North Danville Baptist Church. Pop-Up kitchen, cookie walk, delicious food, gifts.
Justice For Dogs 16th annual craft show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hazen Union High School, Hardwick. justicefordogsvermont@gmail.com.
North Country Chamber Players concert, 4 p.m., Sugar Hill (NH) Meeting House, 1448 Rt. 117. Program “Autumn Winds.” Pay-what-you-wish pricing.
The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players.
Holiday Bazaar & Crafts Sale, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., VFW Post 10038, 156 Hill St., Lyndonville.
Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Baptist Church, Passumpsic. Call 748-3993.
Crafts/Vendor Event, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St., St. Johnsbury. Foster children’s holiday, hunters breakfast to go.
Candy Cane Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Baptist Church of Whitefield. Call (603) 837-2469, or email cbc1816@gmail.com.
Elks Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3736 Rt. 5, Derby Center. Event by Cindy Sheltra Willis. Call 802-766-8838.
Holiday Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Irasburg Town Hall.
Cabot Pop-Up Market, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3339 Main St., Cabot, cabotharvesthub.org
Fall Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Albany Methodist Church. Knife sharpening by John Gunterman, beef stew dinner, proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child.
Oliver, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org. Directed by Andrew Lidestri.
Sunday, November 13
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute auditorium. Call Catamount Arts at 802-748-2600.
North Country Chamber Players concert, 4 p.m., Mountain View Grand, Rt. 3, Whitefield N.H. Program “Autumn Winds.” Pay-what-you-wish pricing.
The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, 2 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players.
Oliver, 2 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org. Directed by Andrew Lidestri.
Monday, November 14
The Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue, 6:30 p.m., Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Thursday, November 17
Old Fashioned Game Supper, 5-7 p.m., Danville Methodist Church (on the Green). Call 802-684-3666 for reservations.
