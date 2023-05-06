Lyndon Selectboard, Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m., municipal building or Zoom. Agenda: PM-1 VCDP Resolution form for RuralEdge; municipal building conceptual design 3rd floor.
— —
Westmore Selectboard, Monday, May 8, municipal building, 54 Hinton Hill Road. Agenda: Request to have the Lake Willoughby Natural Landmark plaque placed at the South End; replacement of the black truck; cash summary and budget status report; transfer station video cameras.
— —
Barnet Selectboard, Monday, May 8, 7 p.m., fire/rescue station, 151 Bimson Drive or via remote. Agenda: Consider/take any action on 2023 highway department matters (gravel crushing, sand screening, gravel pit overburden removal, paving projects, acquisition of tablet computer and cellular service, replacement of pick-up truck); consider/take any action on correspondence from Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee; consider/take any action on planning for Memorial Day services.
— —
Coventry Selectboard, Monday, May 8, 2 p.m., community center. Agenda: Interviews for road crew vacancy (anticipated executive session).
— —
Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD), Monday, May 8, 6 p.m., Walden School Rm. 192 or via Zoom. Agenda: Additional PK classroom in Barnet; CCSD election date; improving public outreach public tuition bill; TAN recommendation.
— —
Lake Region Elementary-Middle School Facilities Committee, Monday, May 8, 5 p.m. Albany Community School and virtual. Agenda: Repairs & maintenance; staffing; equipment; public outreach.
— —
Lake Region Elementary-Middle School District, Monday, May 8, 6 p.m., Albany School & virtual. Agenda: Principals reports on behavior management; Orleans School steps; substitutes, incentives and pay; resignations/retirement.
— —
Newport City School Board, Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m., Newport City Elementary School library or via GoogleMeet. Agenda: Approve job description for school secretary; open bids for playground and award bid; approve plans for the library carpet; update on roof.
— —
Kingdom East School District, Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m., Burke Town School, 3293 Burke Hollow Road, West Burke, or via Zoom. Agenda: Gratitude; academic excellence; facilities update; public comment.
— —
Jay-Westfield Elementary School Board, Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m., Jay-Westfield Joint Elementary School. Agenda: Public comment; approve the warrant; approve financial report for January.
— —
Jay School Board, Tuesday, May 9, follows 6 p.m. Jay-Westfield joint meeting. Agenda: Financial reports; bookkeeper’s report; superintendent’s, principal’s reports.
— —
Charleston School Board, Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., Charleston Elementary School. Agenda: Resignations/retirements; summer facility work; air quality grant agreement.
— —
Brighton School Board, Wednesday, May 10, 5:30, Brighton Elementary School. Agenda: NCSU bookkeeping contract; award tax anticipation note; motion to award the FY24 Revenue Anticipation borrowing bid to Community National Bank.
