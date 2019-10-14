Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks will be teaming up with local and county law enforcement agencies to conduct sobriety and safety enforcement.
As of Oct. 7, statewide Vermont has seen 29 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes. The scheduled program is an opportunity to use high visibility enforcement to reduce the number of crashes/fatalities statewide. In addition to checkpoint(s), Troopers will also be aggressively patrolling and enforcing motor vehicle laws concerning impaired, distracted/aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt use in high traffic and high crash areas.
