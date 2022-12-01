Updated VSP Policy Limiting Suspect Pursuits

An updated Vermont State Police policy is limiting troopers from pursuing suspects.
The “Vehicle Pursuits” policy, revised in July of 2021, now prohibits troopers from pursuing many suspects who fail to stop when state police activate their blue lights and sirens.
“Apprehension of a vehicle for civil motor vehicle infractions or criminal offenses shall not continue beyond the initial attempt to stop the motor vehicle and shall cease once the member (trooper) reasonably believes the operator is refusing to yield or stop,” reads the policy.
Troopers can continue to follow the suspect but must do so within the rules of the road.
“Termination of a pursuit shall consist of de-activation of all emergency equipment,” reads the policy. “Members may continue to follow the suspect vehicle, but they shall operate at normal speeds and in accordance with all traffic rules.”
The only exceptions to the policy are 12 major crimes.
Troopers are allowed to pursue vehicles that flee if there is probable cause to believe the occupants had committed certain crimes including arson causing death, assault and robbery causing bodily injury, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, maiming, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and domestic terrorism.
The policy says the reason for the limited pursuits is based on public safety concerns.
“The Vermont State Police recognize the risk that vehicle pursuits pose to members and the public,” reads the policy. “This policy intends to recognize and mitigate that risk by limiting vehicle pursuits to circumstances that, by their nature, pose a substantial risk to the safety of members and/or the public.”
The policy also prohibits the pursuit of motorcycles and other vehicles including three-wheel vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, any vehicle believed to be transporting hazardous material and busses carrying “nonculpable passengers.”
Troopers are also not allowed to pursue wrong-way drivers.
“Operating against the flow of traffic is strictly prohibited,” reads the policy. “Members shall not pursue a violator operating against the flow of traffic on any limited access highway, divided highway, access ramp, or one-way street.”
