Updated VSP Policy Limiting Suspect Pursuits
A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

An updated Vermont State Police policy is limiting troopers from pursuing suspects.

The “Vehicle Pursuits” policy, revised in July of 2021, now prohibits troopers from pursuing many suspects who fail to stop when state police activate their blue lights and sirens.

