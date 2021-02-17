A large project calls for a draft plan.
A regional effort underway through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is doing just that for the lakes, ponds, streams, and wetlands that make up the Upper Connecticut Watershed. The watershed, or “tactical basin,” encompasses 482 square miles and drains portions of Essex and Caledonia counties into the Connecticut River.
The 2021 draft Upper Connecticut River Tactical Basin plan is available on DEC’s website.
The 92-page plan covers the next five years of water quality efforts for the basin. Public comments are being collected until March 5.
Ben Copans, watershed planning supervisor for DEC out of its St. Johnsbury office, says that the idea behind the planning process is to first identify water quality issues across the landscape and then identify clear strategies to address them.
There are no huge water quality issues in the Upper Connecticut River watershed at the moment.
However, small quality issues can quickly turn into big ones if not monitored. This is why plans are in place for all 17 “basins” in Vermont.
Copans explains that most pollution in Vermont’s water bodies comes not from one single source but many sources that build up over time: runoff from people’s driveways, farms, and roadways.
“To really deal with those [kinds of] problems we need to engage with communities and get some public support for the things that need to happen,” he said on Tuesday.
The draft plan was developed in collaboration with state and federal resource agencies, watershed partner organizations, planning commissions, municipalities, and individual citizens.
Copans also worked on the first five-year plan for the Upper Connecticut Watershed, released in 2014. The 2021 draft plan includes a “report card” of sorts on the strategies identified in the first plan.
Thirty-one strategies were identified in the 2014 plan. According to the report card, nine have been completed, fifteen are awaiting action, and two were discontinued.
These strategies included vegetation planted along riverbanks to slow erosion, lake assessments and erosion control projects completed on Maidstone Lake, and an agricultural workgroup formed to collaborate on water quality in priority areas.
Copans says that input from community partners and the public is really important to the planning process. However, the pandemic has made such input challenging.
“I haven’t been able to get up into the community as much,” he said. “We’re really trying to get feedback from people who live in the watershed to understand if we have the right strategies in mind or if there are water quality issues we have missed.”
A virtual public forum was held last Thursday, Feb. 11, to gather feedback on the draft plan. Copans says that 14 people attended a presentation of the plan and shared their comments.
Attendees included landowners, fly fishermen, and forest managers.
Some interest in designating the river a “wild and scenic” one, which would bring federal funding but potential increased regulatory requirements, surfaced at the meeting.
Copans said that any action on the idea would involve further community discussions.
“There’s some real potential there because there’s a lot of really great recreational resources and I think a funding source could help us to put in access areas and other things,” he said. “But it’s really important to have the community really support anything like this.”
Watershed Notes
One area of focus for Copans is Maidstone Lake.
“It’s one of our cleanest lakes, we have a really crystal clear lake, but we’re seeing some indications that phosphorus levels are increasing,” said Copans.
“[The phosphorus] is a concern from an aesthetic point of view, it changes the lake from being crystal clear to being a little less clear,” he said. “But there are also certain critters that live in the lake that really rely on cleaner water.”
In the case of Maidstone Lake, DEC thinks that runoff from lakeshore development is to blame.
A significant number of small seasonal camps were converted to year-round homes before the 2016 shoreland protection act limited land conversion within 250 feet of the lake.
“A lot of stuff happened before 2016,” said Copans. “Right now we’re trying to work with lakeshore owners to see about trying to mitigate some of those things.”
Another focus of the draft plan is restoration projects that could happen along the Connecticut River to mitigate historical and current agricultural land use.
However, for the most part, Copans stresses that water quality in Basin 16 is really good.
In fact, there are opportunities DEC wants to look into to legally identify certain high-quality waters. Doing so would make it easier to keep them in that condition.
Copans also says there’s a lot of river segments that meet standards for a higher classification due to a high number of fish or other important species per mile. Watershed plans identify such possibilities but a separate process is used to make those changes if there is support for them.
The draft plan also shows nearly $1 million in funding for water quality projects in the basin over the past year.
Copans says that the basin does have a little extra interesting dynamic due to its border.
“The Connecticut River is primarily a state of New Hampshire water body, but we really have a shared resource,” he said. “The state boundary was set by the Supreme Court in 1936 but there are areas where the river isn’t really the boundary and there’s a bit of confusion about what is New Hampshire and what is Vermont land.”
An organization called the Connecticut River Joint Commissions pulls together representatives from both states to address issues.
Comments or questions on the draft plan should be addressed to Copans at Ben.Copans@vermont.gov or 802-490-6143.
All public comments received by March 5 will receive a response, and then the plan will go through a final editing process. Following that, work will begin on an update to the Lake Memphremagog, Coaticook and Tomifobia plan, which was approved in 2017.
A Passumpsic River Tactical Basin plan was published in October 2019.
