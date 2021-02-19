NEWPORT CITY — UPS has severed its relationship with a downtown store where the owner refused to comply with the state’s mask rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham said he’s had numerous complaints about the store.
As far as he is aware, it is the only store in the city where the owner flatly refused to follow the governor’s emergency order about masks needed inside buildings.
The company said it ended its franchise deal with the store in Newport on Thursday after it refused to comply with the company’s uniform policy, which includes wearing masks.
“We take customer safety very seriously and made repeated attempts to gain compliance from this franchise owner,” the statement said. “However, those attempts were ignored and as a result, we have terminated our relationship with this franchise owner, effective close of business Thursday, February 18.”
Facial coverings in stores are required as part of Vermont’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
A sign posted on the store’s door said, “We choose not to wear a mask.”
“If you’re uncomfortable with this, we ask that you do not come in to ensure your comfort,” the sign said. “If you decide to come in do not ask us to put a mask on.”
On Friday, an employee who answered the phone at the store declined to comment and would not say if she was wearing a mask.
The owner Mike Desautels, was not available for comment and has not spoken to other news outlets either about the situation.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office sent the store two cease-and-desist orders, one in November and one on Wednesday. The Wednesday letter said a refusal to comply could lead to unspecified enforcement actions.
“Look, Vermonters are law-abiding good people, but at some point in time, we are going to have to take action,” Donovan said.
“We have done it before, we are prepared to do it here, and if there is not compliance that’s where we are going to end up.”
Bingham said he was frustrated by the situation. He did not want to see a business shut down in the city. But he said he didn’t want anyone flaunting the governor’s emergency orders either.
The police department has received a few complaints about other businesses and establishments in the city over the months since March 2020 when Vermont Gov. Phil Scott first issued his emergency orders with restrictions on public activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other store owners in the city have listened when police explained the complaints and done their best to comply.
Often the complaint involves an employee or customer not wearing masks or not wearing them properly or not following social distancing or other precautions, he said.
“For the most part people understand,” the chief said.
Newport City resident Pam Ladds, who manages the Newport Rocks! Facebook page, express disappointment that the problem “spun out of control and that Newport is losing a business that has worked really hard to grow.”
“I find it really sad and it is that dilemma between individual rights and public good. However, I do feel the store should have the right to decide for themselves just as customers can decide whether or not to shop there,” Ladds said.
Staff Writer Robin Smith contributed to this Associated Press report.
