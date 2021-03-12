Upstage Players Plans 20,000 Square Foot Performance Hall, School

LITTLETON — The Upstage Players, a community theater group based in the North Country for more than four decades, is about to take a big step.
In the works is a 20,000-square-foot performance hall and theatrical training school for downtown Littleton.
“We’ve been working on feasibility and design with an architect and are in the process of selecting a venue, which would either be on Main Street or by the water in the river district,” Andrew Lidestri, managing artistic director for Upstage Players and a new member of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission, said during a remote commission meeting on Thursday.
The hope is to break ground in the next year or two, he said.
“That project is something we’ve been using our COVID time to get up and underway,” said Lidestri.
It will also help tie in the arts community to the nightlife in town, whether it be on Main Street or by the river, he said.
The performance venue will be specifically for Upstage Players and the group has been advancing fund-raising and a capital campaign and has the support several big donors, he said.
“It’s going to be a black box theater and a space that seats 125 to 150 people,” said Lidestri. “We will have a secondary theater in the same space that seats 50. We’ve been working hard on an educational program and it will allow us to open a school piece that we’ve been hoping to do.”
Performances can showcase classes, he said, and part of the plan is to also obtain a performance hall liquor license so patrons can partake in an evening show and enjoy a beverage.
Upstage Players is expected to decide in May whether the venue will be on Main Street or by the river.
“We hired and architect and are looking at two spaces specifically,” said Lidestri.
After being based in Lisbon for many years, Upstage Players move to Littleton and is currently based out of 2 Cottage St.
