LINCOLN, N.H. — Due to an increase in bear activity, the USDA Forest Service on Tuesday issued a closure order for Hancock Campground, located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln.
The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and is expected to remain closed until at least Aug. 25. Questions may be directed to the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100.
Campers and hikers can avoid conflicts with bears by maintaining a clean campsite and storing food, garbage and aromatic items, like toothpaste and other toiletries, out of reach of bears, and not in their tent or unsecured at their campsite.
“If car camping, keep all food and coolers in a building or vehicle with the doors locked and windows rolled up,” Forest Service officials advised. “If camping at a remote site, use a bear-resistant canister available at all White Mountain National Forest Ranger District offices for rent at no charge, or use a rope to properly hang these items from a tree.
“Visitors who have not properly stored their food risk their own safety and may receive a citation. A fed bear is a dead bear! Help protect wildlife.”
