LINCOLN, N.H. — Due to an increase in bear activity, the USDA Forest Service on Tuesday issued a closure order for Hancock Campground, located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln.

The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and is expected to remain closed until at least Aug. 25. Questions may be directed to the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100.

