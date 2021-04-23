WASHINGTON, D.C. — Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced Thursday the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $12.3million in infrastructure that will help the towns of Brandon, Vermont, and Northumberland, N.H.
USDA is making the investments under its Water and Environmental Programs (WEP), in addition to the$490 million national infrastructure investment announced by the Biden-Harris Administration on April 22, Earth Day.
“Brandon and Northumberland are examples of how accessible and modern climate-smart infrastructure in rural communities changes lives for the better,” Maxson said. “These investments help rebuild the middle class while reducing environmental impacts.”
In Northumberland, the USDA is investing $6.84 million to replace over 13,000 feet of undersized and deteriorated water and sewer mains. This project will include reinforcing and replacing water and sewer connections, replacing storm drains as needed, restoring roads and surfaces, and flood-proofing the wastewater treatment facility’s control building. “The project will enhance the sustainability of the town’s infrastructure, thereby reducing operation and maintenance costs and positively impacting 2,288 townspeople,” Maxson said.
The USDA is investing $5.53 million to rehabilitate Brandon’s wastewater treatment facility so it will meet modern design guidelines and operate safely and more efficiently.
