U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve rural infrastructure in 46 states, including local investments.
Cheryl Ducharme, Acting State Director USDA Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, announced the investments: “With this funding for rural infrastructure, Vermont and New Hampshire residents will reap the benefits of cleaner water, a healthier environment and vibrant, more hospitable town centers,” she said. “For people and small businesses to thrive, it’s crucial that our towns and villages establish effective, modern water and waste management systems, and these investments accomplish just that.”
Through the Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant program:
• Lisbon, N.H., received a $2,215,000 loan and $1,121,000 grant to upgrade the chemical feed system, replace 1,750 linear feet of oversized, cast-iron pipes that range in age from 30 to 60 years, and install UV disinfection and a manganese treatment system. As a result of this project, Lisbon will have a cleaner, more reliable and efficient water system. The town previously received a $30,000 USDA SEARCH grant to plan the project.
• Brighton, Vt., will use a $2,145,000 loan and $1,569,000 grant to improve the town’s wastewater treatment system, resolving significant public health and environmental challenges. Included in the project will be new blowers, lagoon aeration equipment, chlorine contact tank, and a headworks facility and operations building. Brighton also received a USDA SEARCH grant, as the town is preparing for a downtown revitalization project that will include water, wastewater, and stormwater improvements.
• Fox Hill Cooperative, a resident-owned manufactured housing park in Franconia, NH, will apply a $1.07 million loan and grant package to the installation of 16 new, sub-surface disposal systems, and replace 24 undersized septic tanks as well as 1600 linear feet of water main. By upgrading the outdated infrastructure, the park’s operation and maintenance costs will be significantly lowered, as will health risks to residents and the environment.
