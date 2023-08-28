USDA announced Monday that just over $1 million in grants had recently been awarded to seven communities in Vermont and New Hampshire through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.

Many of the awards, which are all grants in the twin-state area, are in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. The announcement indicated that over $800 million had been awarded to 139 recipients across the country to help rural communities.

