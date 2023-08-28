Shannon Choquette, the outreach coordinator for the NEKWMD, poses with the new densifier unit that will allow for "Styrofoam" like materials to be recycled for waste district town members beginning in Lyndonville in August 2022. (FIle Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
USDA announced Monday that just over $1 million in grants had recently been awarded to seven communities in Vermont and New Hampshire through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.
Many of the awards, which are all grants in the twin-state area, are in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. The announcement indicated that over $800 million had been awarded to 139 recipients across the country to help rural communities.
“USDA invests in rural America because we know strong communities are rooted in their people,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Powering people with modern infrastructure creates good-paying jobs and supports opportunities for people to build brighter futures. The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring that people who live and work in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed – and that they can find those opportunities right at home.”
Local recipients include:
Colebrook will receive $75,000 to help install solar panels on the public works garage. The arrays are expected to offset 100 percent of the facility’s electrical consumption and save the townspeople $81,000 in municipal expenses over the next 25 year.
The Greensboro Nursing Home is slated to receive $70,000 in help with a roof replacement at the 30-bed rehab and long-term care facility. Part of the project is being paid for by the home’s governing agency as well as the town of Greensboro, State of Vermont and other grants.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District is slated to receive $36,000 to purchase the polystyrene (Styrofoam) recycling machine the district has been exploring. NEKWMD will be the first waste facility in Vermont to recycle polystyrene and predicts it will recycle four tons in the first year.
Faith In Action Northern Community Partnership, which is headquartered in Cabot and has a branch in Lyndonville, will receive $83,000 to help purchase a building and property in Cabot that it currently rents. The nonprofit which helps with food-shelf distribution and other community support services will see a reduction in operating expenses related to its rent.
The Town of Hardwick will receive $600,000 toward the ongoing expansion and renovation at Jeudevine Memorial Library.
