USDM Declares ‘Moderate Drought Conditions’ In NH

The U.S. Drought Monitor says “moderate drought” conditions have developed across New Hampshire and “significant drought” has developed along most of the state’s border with Massachusetts.
State officials say a low snowpack this past winter, an early spring melt, and below-average rainfall over the past few months have contributed to dry conditions. Additionally, over the past 30-days, only 25% to 50% of normal precipitation was received throughout most of the state.
These conditions have led to a rapid decline in soil moisture, surface water levels, and streamflow, resulting in the drought declaration. “So far, groundwater levels in the southern part of the state are somewhat variable, however, uniform low groundwater levels along the Connecticut Valley have been measured along with very low stream flows in the northeast section of the state,” stated James Martin of the NH Department of Environmental Services office.
Drought conditions are likely to persist, he added. Precipitation outlooks indicate that the volume of rain needed to alleviate drought conditions in the next few months is unlikely to materialize. Also, temperature outlooks signal a potential for higher-than-normal temperatures, which can exacerbate drought conditions.
To protect public water supplies and residential well supplies, NHDES is urging the public, community water systems and municipalities to implement outdoor water use restrictions, such as limiting lawn watering to before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m., and to odd and even days. “Everyone should abide by these restrictions and if restrictions not in place, take responsibility for limiting their own water use to protect water supplies and home wells,” Martin said.
To view a map of drought conditions, go to NHDES Drought Management.
