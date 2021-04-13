The Town of St. Johnsbury will be receiving 2.1 million dollars in federal money from the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.
The money has to be used for COVID-related expenses to include investments in infrastructure improvements including water, sewer and broadband. But U.S. Congressman Peter Welch told the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday that it’s not clear yet whether infrastructure such as building a new police station or fire station will be a permitted use of the funds.
The Congressman said that’s because federal agencies involved in distributing the money are likely to impose their own rules about how the money can be spent locally.
“We don’t know yet,” said Rep. Welch, who appeared by Zoom at Monday’s board meeting. “Because that will be something I think the rules address and we don’t have the rules on the police station, the fire station….Some of the agencies involved will make rules and it’s always the case that some of these rules are impediments to accomplishing something you think better rules will allow you to do.”
St. Johnsbury has been planning and preparing for years to find new homes for its emergency services which now share a single, aging facility on Main Street.
But Rep. Welch said the money has already been approved for many other uses.
“It can include everything from trying to give a little additional help to some local businesses or industries - if that’s something you think is wise to do,” said Welch. “It can also assist with pay supplements if you think that makes sense to do. But it also can be used for infrastructure - you know, water, sewer and broadband.”
Under the American Rescue Package plan, towns and school districts will receive half their allotted money within 60 days of when it was signed into law and the rest of the funds in one year. Welch said the time limit on spending the funds has now been extended to Dec. 31, 2024.
“So, you’ve got your work cut out for this year,” said Welch. “You also are going to have enormous responsibility to make wise decisions that hopefully are going to be of lasting benefit to the people in St. Johnsbury.”
The St. Johnsbury School District will be receiving $7.3 million dollars in American Rescue Package money, said Welch.
