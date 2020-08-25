ST. JOHNSBURY — The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop will host a used book sale on Saturday, Aug. 29, with all proceeds going toward St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Pool. Boxcar & Caboose is located on Railroad Street, and book sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The brother and sister-in-law of store owner, Scott Beck — Tom and Mei-Ling Beck of Larkspur, Calif. — have already matched the first $500 in used book sales.

