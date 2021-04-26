The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop & Cafe, on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, will host a used book sale on Saturday, May 1, with all proceeds going to St. Johnsbury’s Meals On Wheels Program. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Used book donations may be dropped off at the Boxcar & Caboose on Thursday and Friday from 2-5 p.m. Books, cookbooks, textbooks (newer than 2016) and children’s books must be in very good condition or better. If dropping off more than 50 books, call in advance, (802) 748-3551.
All participants and shoppers are reminded that the governor’s mask mandate requires masks inside public establishments or outside when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Owners Joelle and Scott Beck are planning to hold the used-book sales in downtown St. Johnsbury on the first Saturday of each month, May through October: “2020 was a very successful year; we were able to raise over $5,000 for area non-profits by hosting used-books sales in downtown St. Johnsbury. Our first used-book sale of 2021 will support Meals on Wheels. Food security is very important and we hope that we can raise funds to help Meals on Wheels and get area residents some great reads!” Scott Beck is Boxcar & Caboose’s person of contact for this event, (802) 274-0201.
