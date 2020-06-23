ST. JOHNSBURY — On Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., the Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop will host a used book sale with all proceeds benefiting NEKCA’s (Northeast Kingdom Community Action) food shelf. Purchasers of used books will receive a 10 percent, same-day discount at participating downtown restaurants. Participating restaurants include: Central Café, Cosmic Cup Café, Cucina Di Gerardo, Kitchen Counter Café, Kingdom Taproom & Table, New Century Chinese Restaurant, Pica Pica, Whirligig Brewery, Wine Gate, and Eastern and Main Deli.
Donations of used books in good condition will be accepted at Boxcar & Caboose on Thursday and Friday during normal business hours, 9 a.m to 5 p.m., and on Saturday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. Call (802) 748-3551 for donations in excess of 50 books. The unsold books will be donated to area libraries and non-profits.
Scott and Joelle Beck are excited to offer this event to the community. “As many in this community know, we are passionate about books. But that passion also extends to NEKCA and its food shelf, and we are proud to have supported them and area families during the COVID pandemic.” Downtown restaurants are very important to them as well. “The owners and employees of these establishments are often close friends and in many ways our success is tied to theirs. We really want to help them get back on their feet after the recent disruptive months.”
