SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC — The Université de Sherbrooke recently announced the establishment of a permanent observatory to monitor the water quality and health of Lake Memphremagog.
The observatory will mobilize an interdisciplinary team and work in collaboration with local stakeholders and citizens. A first floating buoy, equipped with measuring instruments, will be installed shortly in order to start collecting data throughout the year.
A very important source of drinking water, Lake Memphremagog serves more than 175,000 people in Estrie. “We must therefore maintain a very high quality of its water,” explains the vice rector for research and graduate studies of the University of Sherbrooke, Prof. Jean-Pierre Perreault. “However, this transboundary lake is threatened by several factors: excessive phosphorus inputs, the presence of invasive species, the development of blue-green algae, recreational activities, [and] the expansion of the Coventry [Vt.] dumping site.”
“It is urgent to set up a permanent program to continuously monitor the health of the lake in an eco-responsible manner, and to intervene quickly if necessary,” adds Perreault. For the University of Sherbrooke, this fits naturally into its mission to respond to social issues.
The mayoress of Magog, Vicki-May Hamm, is delighted with the creation of the observatory. “I welcome the initiative of the University of Sherbrooke to create such an observatory to ensure continuous rigorous and scientific monitoring of Lake Memphremagog. The City of Magog will gladly contribute to its implementation. Moreover, a team from the City of Magog will collaborate on the installation of the first scientific buoy.”
The mayor of Sherbrooke, Steve Lussier, maintains that it is essential that the City of Sherbrooke is also involved in the project. “Lake Memphremagog also provides drinking water to the citizens of Sherbrooke. It is our duty to ensure the quality of this natural resource, and I am happy to see that the University of Sherbrooke takes the challenges of our region to heart and is involved in concrete projects with positive spinoffs for the whole population.”
For Lyne Bessette, member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi and coordinator of the Table de concertation des elected(s) of the region for Lake Memphremagog, this announcement strengthens regional mobilization. “This is another example of the great mobilization of our community for the preservation of this lake, which is an essential source of drinking water. I am very happy that the Université de Sherbrooke is joining the partners already involved.”
Prof. Céline Guéguen, from the Department of Chemistry of the Faculty of Sciences of UdeS, will be responsible for the observatory and the constitution of the multidisciplinary team which will rely on colleagues in engineering, science, law, human sciences and environment. “We have planned three steps to establish, monitor and improve water quality in order to achieve sustainable management and protection of Lake Memphremagog and its watershed,” she says.
As a first step, “we will meet with the main players in the field to establish a forum for dialogue and information exchange and to integrate our research into it,” underlines Guéguen.
Ongoing monitoring of the health of the lake will be done through the deployment of a series of additional buoys. The buoys will notably be equipped with water samplers and sediment traps to allow analysis and temporal monitoring of contaminants in the lake.
“We will thus be able to continuously measure the health of the lake and its main tributaries,” said Guéguen. The data collected will be accessible in real time on the observatory’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.