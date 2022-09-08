Jay Peak Resort Could Soon Be Sold
The Tram Haus Lodge and Jay Peak Resort gondola. (File Photo)

This story will be updated.

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc. has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski resort that was rocked by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president.

