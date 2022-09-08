JAY, Vt. (AP) — Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc. has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski resort that was rocked by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president.
The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six years announced Thursday the results of Wednesday's auction, with Pacific Group Resorts making the highest and best bid among the multiple bidders. The offer was not disclosed.
"We are pleased an experienced operating company like Pacific Group Resorts ended up with this great asset," receiver Michael Goldberg said in a statement.
A federal court must approve the bid and a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16, according to Goldberg.
Pacific Groups Resorts, which owns five ski resorts including Ragged Mountain Resort in New Hampshire and Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Colorado, had originally offered to buy Jay Peak for $58 million. Goldberg wanted to be able to continue to market the resort, and if there were qualified bids to hold an auction "in order to assure the highest and best offer," according a court filing last month.
The sale is expected to close before the upcoming ski season, Goldberg said.
Vern Greco, PGRI's president and CEO, said the company started pursuing the acquisition over three years ago.
"Jay has a high quality team of dedicated employees who have weathered the uncertainty of the receivership for a long time," he said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing renewed stability to the property and its staff, we're enthusiastic about the prospects for the resort, and we are delighted to be in Vermont which is an important market for any mountain resort operator."
