A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments