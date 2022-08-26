POLE SNAPPED — A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.
POLE SNAPPED — A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.
POLE SNAPPED — A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.
POLE SNAPPED — A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.
A Barnet man escaped injury after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Route 122 in Lyndon just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say Everett Denio, 24, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left turn near Commerce Street, struck the pole and snapped it into two pieces. No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.