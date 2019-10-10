UVM Extension Chooses St. J School For 5-Year Grant Program

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Dr. Ellen Rowe, the UVM Extension's Community and Leadership Development Specialist, at right, presented to the St. Johnsbury School Board on Monday night about a 5-year PROSPER grant that has been awarded to work with middle school students and families on skills to delay onset of use of alcohol and other drugs. The grant is for $130,000. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School will get a 5-year PROSPER Partnerships program grant through the University of Vermont Extension. It’s designed to help build skills to resist alcohol and other drugs.
PROSPER stands for PROmoting School-community-university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience, and, according to materials distributed at Monday night’s St. Johnsbury School Board meeting, “is a scientifically-proven delivery system for preventing substance abuse and other problem behaviors in the early teen years.”
