LITTLETON — Nearly seven years after opening, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending the closure of the community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) for veterans along Cottage Street and relocating services to a new multi-specialty clinic in St. Johnsbury.
Coupled with the recommended closure of the veterans’ clinic in Conway, the North Country of New Hampshire would be without any CBOC if the plan goes through.
Also in the 60-page “VA Recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission” issued this month is a proposal to close the veterans’ clinic in Newport, Vt., and direct patients to a new CBOC in St. Johnsbury.
The stated reason for the closures is to maintain access and increase future system sustainability.
If the recommendations are adopted, the Littleton and Newport closures wouldn’t occur right away.
The commission has a deadline of Jan. 31, 2023, to issue its final recommendations to the White House.
“There is no timeline right now,” said Katherine Tang, spokesperson at the White River Junction VA Medical Center. “It’s so early in the process. If it goes through and if it’s a final recommendation, then it gets put to the President to sign off on and Congress to then approve. If it goes through all of those steps and is still the plan that the President wants to follow through on, then we would start the planning process. Typically, with something like this, it takes years to even get to the final stage. And we can’t do all of the recommendations at once. It’s just not possible. As a facility, we would have to do strategic planning with priorities.”
The recommendation does call for a multi-specialty clinic in St. Johnsbury, she said.
“It would be something that has all of these specialty departments there so they wouldn’t have to travel to White River Junction, for say, cardiology or something like that,” said Tang.
Upon learning of the VA’s recommendations for the North VA Market that includes New Hampshire and Vermont (the report also includes similar recommendations for the East Market, Far North Market of Maine, and West Market), some local North Country veterans, as well as federal elected officials, expressed concerns about a clinic being lost in Littleton.
One local veteran who visits the Littleton CBOC for care is Al Fisher, commander of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.
“I hope they reconsider,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of veterans up here who are real happy there’s a Littleton clinic.”
For some with limited mobility and limited transportation, St. Johnsbury would be a little farther away and less convenient, he said.
“We have a lot of northern veterans coming down from Colebrook, Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, and parts farther north,” said Fisher. “They’re all extremely happy, everybody I’ve talked to, about the Littleton place.”
At the Littleton VFW is a veteran who volunteers his time drive to the Littleton clinic any fellow veteran who needs a ride, he said.
“Sometimes it’s once a month, sometimes it’s less than that, but he does that and it would be a longer ride for him,” said Fisher. “And with today’s gas prices, we can’t afford to drive too far away.”
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, who is asking the VA to reconsider its closure recommendations, said, “The recommended closure of the Littleton and Conway CBOCs would leave a tremendous geographical gap in access to care for veterans who live in New Hampshire”s North Country. These veterans already face challenging conditions in access to care, facing treacherous driving conditions and long commutes, particularly during the winter months.”
When the Littleton CBOC opened in 2015, to great fanfare and a gathering of 100 area residents and veterans as well as members of New Hampshire’s federal delegation attending the grand opening and dedication ceremony in August of that year, it marked the first of its kind in the region.
It is a VA-run clinic that has offered a full VA model aimed at keeping care closer to home and improving healthcare access for local veterans, who otherwise would have to drive 80 miles to the VA clinic in White River Junction for audiology and other services.
Housed in a 10,000-square-foot building at 264 Cottage St. that was once part of the former Littleton Regional Hospital and is today owned by Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc., the Littleton CBOC replaced the former veterans’ clinic on Meadow Street that was a contract facility not directly run by the VA and was half the size and with fewer services.
Prior to the Meadow Street clinic that opened in 2009, Littleton’s veterans outpatient clinic was located at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
With full clinical and support staff, and expanded mental health services and primary care offerings that include physical therapy, audiology, telehealth services and home-based primary care practitioners for veterans unable to leave their homes, it opened as the second largest of seven outpatient veterans clinics in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Upon opening in 2015, the VA entered into a 10-year lease with AHEAD, for five years minimum and the option to renew for another five years.
In March 2021, Michael Stanley, Littleton CBOC medical director and physician, said the CBOC is beginning to work with sub-specialty services and is looking at expanding services.
The VA Recommendations
According to the VA’s market recommendation report, the North Market is largely a rural market that is projected to see a decrease in the number of enrolled veterans by the fiscal year 2029 and at the same time an increasing demand for inpatient services, long-term care, and outpatient services.
The report states that the largest and growing concentration of veterans now resides in the Manchester, N.H. area and “some outpatient clinics are not in the optimal locations to serve Veterans. The strategy for the market is intended to provide Veterans today and in the future with access to high-quality and conveniently located care in modern infrastructure.”
According to VA figures, the North Market in the fiscal year 2019 had 63,233 enrollees (the largest enrollee populations are in the New Hampshire counties of Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Merrimack) and is projected to experience a 10.3-percent decline in enrolled veterans by 2029.
Currently, 72 percent of enrollees in the market live within a 30-minute drive of a VA primary care site and 68.5 percent live within a 60-minute drive of a VA secondary care site.
Under the plan, leadership teams would be consolidated at the VA medical centers in Manchester and White River Junction.
The proposal calls for consolidating two clinics into a new and more modern facility in Dover, N.H., and two other clinics, in Littleton and Newport, into a more modern facility in St. Johnsbury.
The VA also recommends establishing a new clinic in Montpelier and closing the two clinics in Brattleboro and Conway, N.H.
A new CBOC in the vicinity of St. Johnsbury would be adjacent to Interstate 91 and would improve access to primary care, outpatient mental health, and outpatient specialty care services to veterans in Caledonia County, VA officials said in their report.
In 2019, there were 1,801 enrollees within 30 minutes and 6,869 enrollees within 60 minutes of the new proposed site in St. Johnsbury, which is located about 22 minutes from the Littleton CBOC, they said.
In 2019, there were “2,445 core uniques [patients seen more than once during a reporting period, but only counted once] at the Littleton CBOC, and relocating services from the Littleton CBOC to the new St. Johnsbury MS CBOC maintains access and increases system sustainability,” said VA representatives.
A St. Johnsbury facility would be about 50 minutes from Newport, whose clinic in 2019 had 832 core uniques.
