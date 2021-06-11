MONTPELIER — Walk-in clinics will be held locally and across Vermont this weekend, including at numerous state parks as part of the annual Vermont Days Weekend.
Local clinics include:
• Groton: Boulder Beach State Park, 2278 Boulder Beach Rd., Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.;
• Bradford, Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Dr., Saturday noon- 3:30 p.m.;
• Barton, Crystal Lake State Park, 96 Bellwater Ave., Sunday, 9- 11 a.m.
As of Thursday, 79.6 percent of eligible Vermonters had received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 2,093 more people are needed to reach the state’s goal to vaccinate 80 percent of the eligible population. Gov. Phil Scott has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.
“We are so close to our goal, but we need those Vermonters who have put off their shots to help put us over the top. Now is the time, and the good news is it has never been easier,” Gov. Scott said. “Every person we get vaccinated not only puts us closer to our 80 percent goal, but also puts us in a better position for the fall when we know cases may rise. The more people vaccinated means even if that occurs, we can continue to see minimal hospitalizations and deaths, keep variants at bay and keep the pandemic phase of COVID in the rearview mirror.”
