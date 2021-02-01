Vermont’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 2. However, because of the anticipated snowfall, people who want to can easily reschedule their appointments.

Most areas of Vermont are forecast to receive between 6 to 12 inches of snow between Monday night and Wednesday morning, which could impact travel. If you have an appointment to receive the vaccine at a clinic on Tuesday, you should monitor the weather and postpone travel if you have concerns about making it to your appointment safely.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments