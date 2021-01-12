State officials said details about the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations would be revealed later this week, while local partners continue to work their way through administering doses to health care and emergency response workers.

In the Northeast Kingdom, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Hospital have been tapped with delivering the vaccine to the bulk of the region’s health care workers while pharmacies, under a federal contract, handle delivering the vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care and nursing facilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments