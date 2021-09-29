Vaccine Protesters Shut Down Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER — Disturbing.
That’s how District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) described a protest that forced the cancellation of a council meeting at St. Anselm College on Wednesday.
Vaccine opponents interrupted the proceedings and threatened state employees, prompting Gov. Chris Sununu to call off the meeting due to public safety concerns.
“We had a lot of state business to conduct and it was disrupted,” said Kenney, a fourth-term councilor representing the northern part of the state, including all of Grafton and Coos counties.
The protesters gathered to oppose contracts that would deliver $27 million in federal funds to expand New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Kenney said the spirit and tone of the protest ran counter to New Hampshire political tradition and American democratic principles.
“Yes, you can protest. Yes, you can demonstrate. But you do it in a respectful manner instead of turning it into a shouting match,” he said.
UNRULY
According to Kenney, the trouble began during the morning portion of the meeting, when Auburn fifth-grader Charlie Olsen was inaugurated as New Hampshire’s Kid Governor.
After making a presentation on his platform issue, childhood depression, some in attendance began jeering the youngster.
“One of the hecklers said to [Gov. Sununu] ‘You’re using him as a prop,’ which made no sense. They were very unruly and disrespectful, I felt very bad for the youngster. He had family and peers there,” Kenney said.
Following a break, Sununu, Kenney and the other members of the five-person Executive Council prepared for the afternoon session.
However, dozens of protesters began chanting, shouting and making anti-vaccination statements.
“People took over the auditorium,” Kenney said, “They were saying the federal government was trying to take over New Hampshire.”
At that point, officials from the Department of Health and Human Services entered the room. After they were spotted by protesters, they came under fire. Some reportedly feared for their lives.
“As soon as they were identified by the audience, the agitators starting making comments at them. Stuff like ‘Hell no! Go back!’,” Kenney said.
According to NHPR, one protestor told state officials “We know where you live.”
Concerned for the safety of DHHS staff, Sununu spoke with his security team and members of law enforcement then called off the meeting. State police had to escort state employees to their vehicles afterward.
He issued a statement later saying, “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way.”
STATE LEADERS REACT
Afterward, House Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry), Senate President Chuck Morse (R-Salem) and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) all condemned the protester’s disruptive behavior.
Said Packard, “Our Constitution guarantees the right to free speech, but disruption of government meetings, and threats to government officials is absolutely unacceptable. The events we witnessed today were disgraceful and contrary to civil public discourse.”
Meanwhile, Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) and House Minority Leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) both described the protest as “insurrectionist behavior.”
In a statement, Warmington said, “Today’s meeting of the Governor and Executive Council was canceled because a far-right fringe mob put the safety of our dedicated state employees at risk. The actions of these extremists, guided by conspiracy theories and misinformation, not only disrupted state government, but was an assault on our democracy.”
STRIKING A BALANCE
The protest further postponed a decision on the federal vaccine funds.
The Executive Council tabled the matter at their previous meeting. Kenney was among those who supported postponing the vote. He said he wanted to get “all of the information” on the conditions for that aid. He said he doesn’t want to put Granite Staters at risk of further vaccine requirements.
He did not indicate which way he plans to vote on the matter.
However, he said, individual rights and community responsibilities must co-exist in a free and democratic society.
“New Hampshire is a very unique state. People around the country know that. It’s the Live Free or Die state,” he said. “We respect individual rights [but] we do sign into a social contract when we become citizens of the state of New Hampshire.”
“You’re expected to respect your fellow citizens and help each other out. To protect each other. And to look out for each other’s welfare.”
Although he declined to give his vaccination status or personal opinion on the matter, Kenney said vaccination efforts should strike a balance between personal freedom and public responsibility.
“I’m not against vaccines. But that’s an individual choice. You should be able to opt-out,” he said, adding that vaccine mandates (private and public) make him “uncomfortable.”
A Marine Corps veteran, he said, “When we mandate our military to be vaccinated or lose their careers, that’s a very serious step by the federal government.”
COUNCIL CONTROVERSY
It was the second straight Executive Council meeting to make headlines.
By a 4-1 vote, the council on Sept. 15 stripped seven abortion providers of public funding.
The Republican majority pointed to a new state law, which requires a physical and financial separation of family planning and abortion services at clinics that receive public funding. It also requires that taxpayer funds not go to abortion services.
Kenney felt there was insufficient documentation to verify that separation at this time. His vote could change next year, he said, when the contracts return and the applicants present a full year of paperwork to show compliance.
Following that vote, there was a significant backlash. Sununu said he was “incredibly disappointed” with the vote and state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) said she felt the audit requirement was sufficient. Deputy Senate Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald (D-Nashua) called it “a vote against vulnerable and low-income Granite Staters.”
Kenney said it was not uncommon for the Executive Council to receive more attention in the fall, when the legislature is out of session and the council becomes a forum to discuss hot-button issues.
Many of the matters it handles — such as contracts over $10,000 and appointments to agencies, boards and commissions — tie into bigger political issues.
However, Kenney said, some are paying unusual attention to the Executive Council this year due to federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“There’s a lot of money coming in from the federal side, hundreds of millions of dollars. As a result, there are different groups following that money. They say ‘Washington is mandating things and we’re going to push back.’ So far the pushback has been on vaccines, family planning issues, the controversial issues of the day. So the council has been on the hot seat,” he said.
Kenney expressed empathy for working-class citizens voicing their concerns. However, he said, their words and actions needed to be constructive.
He said Wednesday’s protest included “a lot of aggression and negativism. I don’t think that’s healthy for the state and for democracy. We have to put our best foot forward, as New Hampshire folks have always done.”
