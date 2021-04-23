Vail Drive Extension Project Almost Ready To Go

The Vail Drive water line extension project in Lyndon is almost ready to go.
Village Administrator Justin Smith said Monday that a permit application has already been filed with the state and that all but one of the area property owner easements needed for the project have been secured.
Smith, who was addressing the Lyndonville Trustees, also said a contractor bid of $227,487.95 for the project has been received and while it’s a little higher than earlier estimates predicted, it’s still well below the amount of bonding already approved for the project.
“I think it’s pretty typical,” said Smith. “Things have become more expensive due to the lack of manufacturing that’s happened in the last year. The price of materials has gone up. I still think this is a worthwhile project. We have it pretty well lined up at this point … I still think it would be worth getting this project done. It makes sense to do it.”
The Trustees voted to accept the contractor bid and move the project forward.
The project is an extension of a recently completed water line replacement project — from Lyndon Institute up College Road to a water reservoir at the top of Vail Hill.
That project came in under budget last year, leading Smith to suggest that the left-over bond money be used to replace another water line that takes an odd path from the nearby Speedwell Estates neighborhood to several houses along Vail Drive.
The aging Speedwell line goes under a house and then continues though a back yard and into a swampy area as it diagonally heads towards the edge of Vail Drive. From there it provides service to some houses on each side of Vail Drive.
Smith said the additional line upgrade will likely limit the cost and complications of future repairs.
“I think it’s a project that gets a line out from under a house,” said Smith. “It gets a line away from a swampy area that would be a nightmare for us to fix if a leak were to happen. It gets another section of line out into our right-of-way where we can easily access it and fix it if necessary. And obviously, it gives us a line that’s brand new and shouldn’t have any issues to begin with …”
Smith said the contractor is ready to break ground on the project as soon as possible after the state permit and remaining easement have been obtained.
“They want to get this started as soon as they can,” said Smith.
