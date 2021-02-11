Valentine’s Dining Options Abound In ‘Foodie’ St. J

ST. JOHNSBURY — Couples looking to dine out in celebration of their love on Valentine’s Day have many local options, and its concentration of eateries has made downtown St. Johnsbury a “foodie” destination.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce website notes 10 different locations all within walking distance.
Chamber Director Gillian Sewake said a collaborative spirit in town has grown the dining options downtown. “We have a really cooperative and supportive group of business owners,” she said.
Sewake said the ownership group behind Kingdom Taproom deserves credit for building dining momentum downtown several years ago. Nearly two years ago, the group added their street level restaurant and since then other people have added to the options.
“The (Taproom and Table) group started Saint J on a path toward being a foodie destination,” said Sewake.
She said the pandemic has been devastating on businesses, and restaurants have endured by creating dining spaces safer and offering take out options. Several locations invested in outdoor dining enhancements during the warmer months.
Inside dining and take out service are being offered with a special Valentine’s Day emphasis this weekend.
• Kingdom Table: Valentine’s Day specials. Call 802-424-1455 for dine-in reservations, or order takeout to celebrate at home. Menu link: www.toasttab.com/kingdom-taproom-table Open hours on Valentine’s Day weekend for dine-in or takeout: Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m.
• Kingdom Krêperie @ St. Johnsbury Distillery: sweet and savory crepes for a romantic Valentine’s Eve dinner or brunch. The Distillery will have cocktails to pair. Make a reservation to dine-in, 802-424-1146, at the Distillery Speakeasy, or take your crepes and cocktails to-go. Open Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nacho Mama @ Pica Pica: While Pica Pica is closed for their annual winter sabbatical, Nacho Mama is using their restaurant. A special Valentine’s Day Eve dine-in menu is planned. Dine-in on Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Salt Bistro: Reservations are required for a special, all inclusive dinner for Valentine’s Day date night on Sunday. The menu will include four courses and one beer/wine selection. Call 802-424-1690) no later than 8 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Central Cafe: Valentine’s Weekend brunch and dinner specials. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dinner service 5 to 8 p.m.; Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cosmic Cup Cafe: A menu of special takeout desserts will be available (pre-order encouraged), and they’ll be open for breakfast. Weekend Hours: Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Additional eating options available downtown are at The Kitchen Counter Cafe, Anthony’s Diner and Cantina Di Gerardo, which is providing take out only by calling 802-748-0598.
Sewake’s own downtown destination, Whirligig Brewing, that she runs with her husband, Geoff, is also offering a special Valentine event, but it’s already sold out. Haven, Hearth & Homestead is preparing a take-out four-course, farm-to-table dinner for pickup at Whirligig Brewing.
