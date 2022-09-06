Valve Fix Means Water Loss For St. Johnsbury Residents
A St. Johnsbury Public Works crew works to replace a water system valve under Portland Street on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fixing a leaky valve on a water pipe beneath Portland Street meant the temporary loss of water for a number of users in the area on Tuesday.

An alert was issued just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the valve repair would impact water users in the Portland Street area, from Railroad Street to Assisqua Avenue and south of Parker Avenue. Residents in the area were still without water by Tuesday evening.

