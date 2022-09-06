Valve Fix Means Water Loss For St. Johnsbury Residents

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fixing a leaky valve on a water pipe beneath Portland Street meant the temporary loss of water for a number of users in the area on Tuesday.
An alert was issued just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the valve repair would impact water users in the Portland Street area, from Railroad Street to Assisqua Avenue and south of Parker Avenue. Residents in the area were still without water by Tuesday evening.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said public works personnel became aware of the leak last week in the area just east of Ely Street. The initial thought, he said, was that an insertion valve could be installed without having to shut off the water, but the fix became more significant when crews dug down to the pipe.
Public works director Steve Beauregard said the valve blew out, sending a geyser of water up into the air.
Because of the significance of the repair, everyone on the town water system will be under a boil notice until water samples are tested and no bacteria is found. The notice applies to everyone on the town system, excluding those people on Higgins Hill Road to the Parker Avenue-Concord Avenue intersection, and Portland St/US Route 2, East of the Moose River.
