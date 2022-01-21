LYNDON — A rising company in the “van life” movement is looking to improve.
Luna Designs LLC has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a dealership and repair shop at its current location, 253 Airport Road.
Co-owner Marc Casco presented the permit application to the Development Review Board on Thursday. He assured board members that the 1 1/2-year-old business, which converts vans into campers, would not fill the five-acre property chock-a-block with vehicles.
“I’m not looking to have a car dealership per se, with a display lot full of cars, advertising, signage, and all that stuff,” he said. “In fact my property won’t look any different than it does now, which is a couple vans parked outside my garage.”
What would change are business operations, he said.
With a conditional use permit in hand, Cascio could secure a state dealer’s license. That would allow him to improve and streamline the way Luna Designs acquires and sells vans.
He pointed to three advantages of having a dealer’s license: It would allow the company to transfer titles legally, allow admission to dealer-only auctions, and give the company access to dealer plates.
Luna Designs, which consists of Carcio and business partner Jennifer Watkins, turns out approximately six camper vans per year. They are done one at a time, and take about two months each to complete.
The modified vans — frequently Ram ProMasters and Mercedes Sprinters — include bed, kitchen and bathroom amenities. They are insulated, heated, and equipped with solar panels and lithium-ion batteries.
The company serves customers nationwide and its business has increased during the pandemic with the rise in popularity of the nomadic #vanlife movement.
The Census Bureau estimated that more than 140,000 people were living in vans, recreational vehicles or boats in 2019, a 38% increase from three years earlier.
“We got into it before it got crazy, so we were in the right place at the right time,” Cascio said.
