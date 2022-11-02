The word "Saten" and a pentagram appear in black spray paint on the back of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Police are investigating the vandalism. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police reported that an act of vandalism motivated by hate happened at the Pleasant Street Baptist Church.
The word “Saten” and a pentagram appear in black spray paint on the back of the church at 193 Pleasant St. The church’s pastor, Larry McElhenney, said he learned about the crime on Wednesday from the church treasurer who was told by a man who mows the church’s lawn and saw it Wednesday morning. The graffiti can only be seen from the back of the building. For that, McElhenney said he’s glad.
“I’m just glad they didn’t do it to the front,” he said.
The pastor said he believes the vandals struck on Halloween night.
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson is investigating the crime. He reported that a charge of unlawful mischief is warranted and that it is a crime that was motivated by hatred based on religion.
It is believed that the perpetrator intended to write Satan but mistakenly changed the second a to an e. The pentagram, an encircled star, is often associated with the occult and satanism. The graffiti runs counter to the beliefs and values of the church, which features the images of a cross and a Bible on its sign. Beneath the church name on its website is noted “We Make Much Of Jesus Christ.”
Pastor McElhenney began the current church over 30 years ago and in that time, he said, he could only remember one other crime taking place there. It was a burglary in which someone gained access through a window. The person responsible made his way into Sunday School rooms where he ate food and smoked cigarettes.
The pastor said in the current case of vandalism specifically targeting religion it is appropriate to see the crime as motivated by hatred of the worship practiced at his church.
Cpl. Johnson said the investigation into the crime is ongoing and he is asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with knowledge of the crime and who committed it is directed to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
Pastor McElhenney, who was preparing for the church’s Wednesday Bible study on Wednesday afternoon, said he hadn’t had time to seek out a cleaning agent to remove the paint from the church building, but he believes that such a product exists.
“I hope that we can get it off there with no problem,” he said.
