ST. JOHNSBURY — Police reported that an act of vandalism motivated by hate happened at the Pleasant Street Baptist Church.

The word “Saten” and a pentagram appear in black spray paint on the back of the church at 193 Pleasant St. The church’s pastor, Larry McElhenney, said he learned about the crime on Wednesday from the church treasurer who was told by a man who mows the church’s lawn and saw it Wednesday morning. The graffiti can only be seen from the back of the building. For that, McElhenney said he’s glad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments