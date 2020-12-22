St. Johnsbury Police are investigating a crime involving Hanukkah decorations on Main Street.
According to a report by Sgt. Lester Cleary, someone or multiple people destroyed ornaments placed on trees in front of a home on Main Street overnight on Monday. Two trees had been decorated for Hanukkah.
