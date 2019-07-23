Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the vandals who damaged mailboxes in Newark and Burke Sunday night.
Trooper David Garces reported that multiple mailboxes were struck with a blunt object and rocks. The boxes struck are on Burke Green Road in Burke and Maple Ridge Road and Schoolhouse Road in Newark. The damage was done sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday.
