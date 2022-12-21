Vape Vandalism Hints At E-Cigarette Epidemic In Schools

WHITEFIELD — Vaping remains a problem in local schools.
White Mountains Regional High School recently had thermostats broken in nine brand-new, single-use restrooms because students thought they were vape detectors and tried to “disable” them.
School Board member Herb Randall has heard from at least one student that vaping in the bathrooms has become a chronic issue.
“I had a student tell me today that she won’t even use the bathrooms because the vape use is so bad, it triggers her allergies,” Randall said at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting. “I don’t know what the solution is, but it’s a problem that really needs to be addressed.”
It’s not just White Mountains Regional.
Half of New Hampshire high school students have vaped and 34 percent regularly vape, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, the most recent conducted due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 1 in 10 middle and high school students (over 2.5 million) currently used e-cigarettes. Of those, 28 percent are daily users.
More than a disciplinary issue, vaping poses a health hazard to students.
“It is important to say out loud, recognize out loud, that you’re talking about substance misuse,” said WMR school board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau.
Van Bergen Buteau, who works as Director of Public Health Programs at North Country Health Consortium, pointed to the perception that vaping is safer than cigarette smoking.
However, vape products contain nicotine, the same addictive substance found in tobacco products, which is extremely harmful to developing adolescent brains, putting teens at greater risk for attention deficit, psychiatric disorders, and cognitive impairment.
The popular Juul e-cigarette uses cartridges that contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
“It’s still nicotine, and it’s as addictive as heroin,” she said. “Only in the case of vaping it’s more socially acceptable, by a long shot.”
Rob Scott, White Mountains’ Career and Technical Education Director, said the bathroom thermostats will be replaced and enclosed in protective boxes.
Meanwhile, he expects actual vape detectors will be installed (with protective cages) over the holiday break.
While the students responsible have not been identified — and probably won’t be — Scott said efforts to monitor vape use will improve once the high school’s new School Resource Officer begins work next year.
However, he said, it remains a challenge.
Vaping is hard to detect because there is no lingering smoke or unmistakable smell, and recidivism is high.
“We learned that kids were using a specific hallway, they learned where our cameras didn’t reach. And we were able to hold five kids accountable. But you give them a five-day out-of-school suspension and they’re going to come back again and vape the next day. Out-of-school suspension isn’t working,” Scott said.
School Board Chair Bob Loiacono shook his head, noting that property damage to the bathrooms had a financial impact.
At a time when school officials are doing all they can to keep costs low, vape vandalism creates yet another unwanted expense.
“When kids break these facilities, it’s the taxpayers that are paying for it,” he said.
