Vape Vandalism Hints At E-Cigarette Epidemic In Schools
WHITEFIELD — Vaping remains a problem in local schools.

White Mountains Regional High School recently had thermostats broken in nine brand-new, single-use restrooms because students thought they were vape detectors and tried to “disable” them.

