Snowmobiles travel a newly-groomed trail on Monday, Dec. 31, 2012 in East Montpelier, Vt. The big snow is giving a big boost to snowmobilers across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of the region have received two feet of snow and more over the last several days, giving a boost to the sport that was hampered last season by a near-snowless winter. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
With more than 5,000 miles of maintained and groomed snowmobile trails, the Vermont Assocation of Snow Travelers (VAST) is gearing up for the 2022-2023 snowmobile season.
If there’s enough snow, trails in Vermont open Dec. 16 and they close each year on April 15.
Events this season include a snowmobile safety course on Sat. Dec. 3, Sat. Jan. 7 and Sat. Feb. 4 in Woodford as well as a Valentine’s Day Ride-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 4 with burgers and a cook shack on WR 43 at the intersection of Trail 12 and Trail 126C and a St. Patrick’s Day Ride-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sat. March 4 at the same location.
VAST offers a free mobile app for download for riders interested in route tracking.
