Maintaining all 93 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail could cost $350,000 per year, and an official with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers said the organization is open to the state being part of the maintenance plan.
Ken Brown, LVRT project manager for VAST, said the snowmobiling organization, which has led the effort for the cross-state multi-use trail for more than two decades, welcomes a conversation currently happening about the State Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation handling maintenance.
“It goes beyond being willing,” he said. “We’re supportive of the possibility.”
FPR Commissioner Michael Snyder recently addressed the House and Senate transportation committees about a rail-trail future with parks and recreation assuming maintenance and management of the trail, which has St. Johnsbury and Swanton as its termini.
Trail maintenance is currently VAST’s responsibility, and Snyder said the FPR is not actively trying to take the role from VAST but is willing to take a seat at the discussion table.
“It’s reasonable to contemplate FPR playing this role,” he said. “It could make some sense.”
The state is currently positioned to finish trail construction in summer 2022. At the urging of Gov. Phil Scott, in 2020, the Legislature authorized a $2.8 million expenditure in the Capitol Bill to finally complete the trail. Prior to that VAST had led the construction effort and was able to get 34 miles of trail finished. St. Johnsbury to West Danville is one of three completed sections of the LVRT.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now handling the remaining miles of trail work, including the replacement of six bridges, but VAST remains responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the current sections of trail.
Michele Boomhower, who serves as the Director of Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development for VTrans, said it’s a good time to consider the future of the full trail.
“At this time we are committed to our relationship with VAST,” she said. “We recognize perhaps as we move forward once the trail is complete that a new model for maintenance or an adjustment to our current model may be required and we are open to ideas.”
VTrans calculated the cost at an estimated $350,000 to maintain the full trail following completion. Brown said the amount seems reasonable in terms of real costs, but with VAST managing the current trail section various sources of support lessen expenditures from VAST’s snowmobile trail registration revenue.
“We get so much help from volunteers and help from the towns,” he said.
Oftentimes maintenance issues like trees toppled across the trail are handled by volunteers, he said. Also, members of snowmobile clubs volunteer time to keep the trail accessible.
He said communities take it upon themselves to make their pass-through sections of the trail especially nice. Danville is one of those towns. “They keep it even nicer than we would be able to do on our own,” said Brown.
He said it makes sense to discuss proper maintenance of the trail and VAST’s role moving forward. The specific use by VAST members is limited to the winter months and many more people use it the remainder of the year.
“I think it would be a good thing for other people to be involved as well,” he said.
In terms of snowmobile riders on the trail this winter, conditions have been good, according to Brown, and the LVRT is a great feature within the network of trails.
“We’re definitely committed to this trail,” said Brown. “It’s an important trail for us.”
Snyder said FPR’s management of state parks and recreational facilities makes the department a suitable consideration for managers of a “linear” state recreation destination like the LVRT, but covering the annual maintenance cost would be a concern.
“We are not heavily state-funded so we need fees to operate the state recreation facilities,” he said. Snyder told the Senate Transportation committee - on which Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and Sen. Russ Ingalls, of Newport, serve - that much of its $13 million budget is funded through user fees. Such a pay-to-play situation on the LVRT is not likely an option, he said.
“We’re assuming a fee-controlled access would not be in anyone’s interest,” he said.
Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Rutland-6, said he welcomes Snyder’s input and the idea of FPR playing a part in the future of the trail. He recalled a discussion of the trail’s maintenance in the House Corrections and Institutions Committee last year.
“Our concern was that leaving the maintenance up to any volunteer organization no matter who, and in this case it happens to be VAST, that those types of operations ebb and flow as the popularity of their organization ebbs and flows.”
“My concern today and going forward is whose going to pay $350,000 a year for maintenance on this trail?” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.