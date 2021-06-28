Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve electricity Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening June 29-30, as demand for electricity across New England is expected to spike because of high temperatures.

Specifically, VEC asks members to conserve electricity both evenings from 5-9 p.m. That’s when demand is expected to be highest.

“When VEC can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity during these periods, it helps control electricity rates for all co-op members over the long term,” said Jake Brown, VEC Energy Services Planner. Brown noted that because the grid is regional, the co-op can save money by reducing demand during high temperatures.

Members can help “beat the peak” by:

*Delaying the use of major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers, as well as the charging of electric vehicles until the peak period has passed.

*Turning down air conditioning as much as safely possible (consider pre-cooling your home)

*Turning off lights and powering down other devices that are not in use.

For more information visit vermontelectric.coop/beat-the-peak, or call 800-832-2667.

