Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve electricity Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening June 29-30, as demand for electricity across New England is expected to spike because of high temperatures.
Specifically, VEC asks members to conserve electricity both evenings from 5-9 p.m. That’s when demand is expected to be highest.
“When VEC can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity during these periods, it helps control electricity rates for all co-op members over the long term,” said Jake Brown, VEC Energy Services Planner. Brown noted that because the grid is regional, the co-op can save money by reducing demand during high temperatures.
Members can help “beat the peak” by:
*Delaying the use of major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers, as well as the charging of electric vehicles until the peak period has passed.
*Turning down air conditioning as much as safely possible (consider pre-cooling your home)
*Turning off lights and powering down other devices that are not in use.
For more information visit vermontelectric.coop/beat-the-peak, or call 800-832-2667.
