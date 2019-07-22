VEC CEO: Expect First Rate Hike In 5 Years

Pickup trucks in the distinctive Vermont Electric Cooperative's electric blue are parked outside the existing "Newport facility" which is located on Citizens Road in Derby. The co-op plans to build a new facility nearby. (Photo by Robin Smith)

DERBY — Vermont Electric Cooperative is expected to seek a rate increase later this year.

The state’s largest electric co-op is also seeking state and local permits for a $2 million new garage and facility on Citizens Road in Derby.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.