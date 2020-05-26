Thirty-six people participated Tuesday in the first remote annual meeting of Vermont Electric Cooperative.
That included members of the board of directors and officials like Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Towne.
That’s a far cry from the usual co-op gathering, drawing hundreds to a free breakfast and lengthy discussion of co-op business and voting.
Those meetings in the past have been at Jay Peak Resort, Stowe or the Elks Club in Derby, for example.
The co-operative utility is in good financial shape in its 82nd year, said VEC Treasurer and board member John Ward of Newport City.
The co-op achieved its highest financial rating ever, A plus by Standard and Poors, Ward said.
Professional auditors confirmed that rating, which reflects strong management and effective regulation by the state’s Public Utility Commission, Ward said.
VEC has been able to return $6.5 million in patronage between 2013 and 2019, Ward said.
The co-op’s operating expenses did increase by $1.7 million due to the cost of power and transmission, he said.
VEC can work to lower its peak power costs by reducing demand in peak periods.
Board President Rich Goggin of South Hero opened the noon meeting conducted as a webinar as members, board members and others signed in.
“Here we are, meeting remotely in midst of COVID-19 – and life is not the same as it was just a few short months ago,” Goggin said.
“But we as individuals have adapted, and I’d like to commend the senior leadership team for creating a comprehensive plan during this situation and VEC employees for being willing to change the way they do things to assure that people are safe and we keep the lights on.”
By weathering this storm and continuing to innovate, VEC will be even stronger in the future, he said.
No one was able to make comments during most of the webinar meeting, held by video and teleconference calls. Board members made motions to approve minutes, to accept the treasurer’s report and then to announce results of elections already held by mail-in ballot and online leading up to the meeting.
In elections, George Lague of Derby received 1,054 votes to retain his East Zone seat, serving towns from Albany to Newport City to Holland. Challenger Normand Raymond of Newport received 426 votes.
Ken Hoeppner of Jeffersonville kept his West Zone seat with 846 votes; Jeff Forward of Richmond received 757 votes; and Bill Karstens of Alburgh received 372 votes.
Goggin was re-elected to his seat in District 7 with 518 votes. He ran unopposed.
Voting took place by mail and online between May 1 and May 20.
During the meeting, members also approved a bylaw change to allow board members to vote and be paid for attending regular board meetings remotely. Previous language barred board members from voting or being paid unless they attended meetings in person.
Goggin said that was a timely change.
Towne noted that in 2019 VEC had relatively few outages, and, when there were outages, they were relatively short compared to past years. She noted that fewer weather events were a factor but that investments in the reliability of the system were also important.
Towne said that VEC was able to work in partnership with four large commercial members who had been using fossil fuel power sources for processes to switch to cleaner and more stably priced electricity.
She also reminded members that a new utility-scale battery went live in Hinesburg in 2019. VEC has been using the battery to shave peak demand, saving the co-op approximately $100,000 annually. She also noted that VEC’s Energy Transformation incentives continued with 450 members taking advantage of the program in 2019. These incentives are available for technologies that help members reduce fossil fuel usage, including heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, electric vehicles, pellet stoves, and, as of 2019, electric lawnmowers.
Towne closed the meeting by asking for questions; there was only minor question. Members were invited to send questions by email to the co-op after the half-hour meeting.
