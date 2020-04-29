Vermont Electric Cooperative wants members to call if they need help.
The cooperative is ready to handle emergency repairs to make sure that members have the electricity they need while at home under the Vermont governor’s orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman Andrea Cohen says.
VEC has adjusted its budget and made other changes to manage through this time, she said.
Other benefits to members include a voluntary suspension of cutoffs through April, which coincided with the orders by state regulators on the Vermont Public Utilities Commission.
That will be extended through May to help members who are struggling to pay their bills, Cohen said.
“Our real goal is to support our members.”
The coop as a non-profit utility was able to access the payroll protection plan from the federal government, which becomes a grant if used to cover 75 percent of payroll and keep people at work for several months.
The coop entered the pandemic and the shutdown in a strong financial situation, Cohen said.
The coop delayed some expenditures that were not “time sensitive” while still doing emergency and essential work that involves reliability and safety.
That includes responding to member reports of downed tree limbs, for example, or other problems.
Workers are able to handle it while social distancing and working safely under Gov. Phil Scott’s order allowing more outdoor work, she said.
The coop staff handling billing and other services at the Johnson headquarters were working remotely last week.
VEC is also providing maintenance and equipment repairs for the Barton Electric Department of Barton Village, which serves the village, town and surrounding communities.
“We want people frankly to not be stressed about this part of their lives,” Cohen said.
“Stay home, stay healthy, be safe. We’ll keep the lights on.”.
