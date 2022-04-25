Vegas Man Held In Connection To Danville Murder-For-Hire Case

BURLINGTON – A Las Vegas-area man, who is charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Danville man that was killed four years ago, will remain in federal custody for the time being, a judge ruled Monday afternoon.
A lawyer for Aron L. Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nev. said he would not fight the government’s request for the defendant to be detained, but reserved the right to later seek his possible release.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford did agree with the request by defense attorney Mark Kaplan that he would not have to show any change of circumstances before filing a motion to free Ethridge. Any future request for release would be treated as the response to the initial detention motion the government filed, Crawford said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graff did not object to the procedural move.
Van de Graaf, in his detention motion, noted the kidnapping charge carries a proposed penalty between 24 and 30 years under the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory. He noted the evidence is strong in the case and that the actual kidnapper killed the victim with a firearm.
He maintains Ethridge is both a risk to flee and a danger to be released in the community.
He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge last week in court.
Two primary investigators, FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna and Vermont State Police Lt. Todd Baxter, both attended the latest hearing.
It is unclear how many more arrests might be expected in the alleged murder-for-hire case.
Ethridge is one of two out-of-state men arrested so far in connection with the kidnap of Gregory Davis, 49, from his home at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, records show.
Davis was found dead the next afternoon about 4:30 p.m. in nearby Peacham in a pull-off area on Barnet Road with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, Vermont State Police said.
Davis is charged with conspiring between October 2017 and January 2018 with Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col. and others known and unknown to the grand jury in the kidnapping case.
The day the body was found, Jan. 7, 2018, Banks called Ethridge “to inform him that Davis has been successfully kidnapped and murdered,” the indictment said. It provided no other information about Ethridge and further involvement in the case.
The kidnap charge alleges the unlawful confinement may have been “for reward and otherwise.”
Hanna, in court papers, says Banks, while dressed in U.S. Marshal apparel and displaying police gear, arrived at the Davis residence on the wintery Saturday evening and claimed to have an arrest warrant for a racketeering charge in Virginia, records show.
His wife, Melissa Davis, called Gregory Davis out of a first-floor bedroom, the FBI said. Davis apparently left voluntarily in handcuffs with Banks.
It was unclear if Davis asked to see the arrest warrant or asked why only one marshal was present when the Marshal Service uses two or more deputies in executing fugitive warrants.
There was some belief that Davis may have known it wasn’t a real arrest and that he went voluntarily to protect his wife of 14 years and their six young children.
The couple had homeschooled their children and the family attended the Concord Community Church on Main Street.
The family had moved to Danville about two years earlier after living in New Jersey.
The FBI, state police and prosecutors have limited their on-the-record comments about the reasoning for the abduction and subsequent homicide.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest and the FBI declined last week even to follow their own department policy to say when and where Ethridge was arrested.
That silence continued Monday when no responses were received from new inquiries to Kerest’s office or FBI spokesman Sarah Ruane.
Ethridge appeared briefly in court last week, but Crawford said the prosecution wanted three days to prepare for a hearing on the motion to detain the defendant.
Meanwhile it remains unclear when Banks, the co-defendant, will arrive back in Vermont. He was arrested earlier this month while working at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankon in Wyoming ordered Banks during an April 12 hearing to have the U.S. Marshals Service deliver him to Vermont.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.