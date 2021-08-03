No injuries were reported when a vehicle backed into the side of Thayer’s Inn in downtown Littleton at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Taylor-Doward, 53, of Florence, Mass., was attempting to turn from Thayer’s Lane on Main Street when her black Volkswagen Golf wagon stalled and rolled backward downhill and into the historic hotel. The building suffered minor exterior damage. There was no evidence of speed or impairment, according to law enforcement officials. Littleton Fire, Police and Ambulance responded. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

